What is Prime Minister Modi’s contribution to cricket for a stadium to bear his name, asks Shiv Sena





The Shiv Sena said on Monday that the Centre’s decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after hockey legend Dhyan Chand was not the people’s wish, but a “political game”. An editorial by Sena spokesman “Saamana” also asked what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to cricket for a stadium (in Ahmedabad) to bear his name. India’s highest sporting honor, the Khel Ratna Award, named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was renamed on Friday in honor of hockey magician Dhyan Chand, following the admirable performances of the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics. During the announcement, Prime Minister Modi said he had received many requests from citizens across India to nominate the Khel Ratna Prize in honor of Major Dhyan Chand. On Monday, the ‘Saamana’ editorial said former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were victims of terrorist acts. There could be political differences with leaders like them, but their sacrifices to the development of the country cannot be mocked, he said. “Changing the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize to the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Prize is not the wish of the people, but a political game,” he said. “Major Dhyan Chand could have been honored without insulting Rajiv Gandhi’s sacrifice. But the country has lost such a tradition and culture. It would have made Dhyan Chand sad in Heaven,” the Sena said. He said that just because the Modi government changed the name of the award did not mean that previous governments forgot about Dhyan Chand. It is not a great honor for Dhyan Chand to use his name for the award replacing it with the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who had made “a supreme sacrifice for the country,” the Sena said. “To remove Rajiv Gandhi’s name (from the award) is political hatred,” he said. The Marathi publication said the question raised by some BJP leaders as to whether Rajiv Gandhi ever held a hockey stick in his hands was valid. “People are also asking what Narendra Modi did for cricket to get a stadium in Ahmedabad to bear his name replacing the (previous) name of Sardar Patel,” he said. The same criterion should have been applied when renaming a stadium in Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) after (late BJP leader) Arun Jaitely. People are also asking these questions, the Sena said. The editorial also claimed that while the Modi government was celebrating India’s victories in the recently concluded Olympics, it had slashed the sports budget by Rs 300 crore. When the Sahara Group withdrew the sponsorship of the men’s and women’s hockey teams, Odisha’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, accepted their tutelage, he said. “Therefore, the contribution of the Odisha government is just as important in the victory of the (men’s) hockey team (at the Olympics),” he added. When Khashaba Jadhav won the country’s first individual Olympic medal (bronze), why no one thought of creating a “Khel Ratna” award in his name, the Sena asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/08/09/what-is-pm-modis-contribution-to-cricket-that-a-stadium-was-named-after-him-asks-shiv-sena.html

