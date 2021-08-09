In a coin marking the 300e Anniversary of the creation of the office of Prime Minister, Armando Iannucci questioned the supreme power of the role: The British Prime Minister with a working majority wields more power than any other leader in a large democracy. A prime minister can certainly be powerful, but his supremacy derives from parliament, which he controls through a working majority, and not from the institutional strength of the role itself. In fact, the Commission for Smart Government argued for the creation of a department of prime ministers precisely because a prime minister may lack significant institutional power.

What makes the strength of a prime minister is the power of patronage, and it is the missing link between the domination identified by Iannucci and the limits emphasized by the Commission. The ability to promote or demote people is how prime ministers dominate governments despite the absence of a department, and how they use cabinet to manage their parliamentary majorities. And this power is exercised in part by raising prospects and effecting government reshuffles.

Reshuffle rumors have been reported by Westminster politicians and obsessive / exciting (delete if applicable) Tory MPs for months. The Prime Minister seems in need of a reshuffle, but he resists, alluding to his backbench MPs without delivering it. This confusion weakens the government and leaves an untouched cabinet that reflects Johnson’s obsession with loyalty and the election campaign rather than governing.

Currently, Johnson has three good reasons to reshuffle.

First, as the cases of Covid-19 continueto decreaseJohnson hopes to shift government priorities beyond the pandemic, starting with his crime week, and a refreshed cabinet would signal this reboot.

Second, there are a number of underperforming and unpopular ministers in areas where the Conservatives are particularly vulnerable (education and housing), which means some ministerial demotions appear necessary. While the Institute for Government reports that frequentreshuffles may harm ministers’ ability to master their memory, its associate director Tim Durrant told the New statesman that the intensity of the last 18 months has meant that we have seen ministers who grasp things better than others.A Conservative MP concluded that some ministers should frankly not be in place yet.

Finally, a reshuffle can be vital to running an uneasy party. The sentiments of conservative MPs can be summed up by a sayingthat when the backbenchers look at number 10, I think most will get very nervous about both the lack of leadership from the Prime Minister and some of the personalities and staff he surrounded himself with. With polls contraction, Johnson and Sunaks With declining ratings and a feeling that the government is producing more hot air than current policy despite its sizable majority, a summer without a shuffle will create more anxiety among Conservative MPs.

Johnson is, however, quite willing to use the perspective of a reshuffle to keep the backbench candidates for gentle and vulnerable ministers on the alert, and that, said biographer Andrew Gimson, is its difficulty. By hinting at a reshuffle for too long without following through, Johnson is contributing to dangerous trends in Whitehall, in the cabinet and in the backseat.

In Whitehall, sources reported a sense of paralysis, and Durrant told the New statesman that rumors of a No10-led reshuffle may cripple the government’s work as officials believe they should prepare for new ministers.

For the cabinet, reshuffle rumors have also distracted ministers from their jobs.A deputy saidsome ministers have given up completely and are just waiting to see if they stay, move or are dumped, like Yes Ministers Jim hackerspeculate on its outlook.

Most worrying for the Prime Minister is the effect of unrealized rumors in his backseat.It has been reported that No10 eliminated rebels over cuts in foreign aid with government job offers. If this is true and such promises are broken, discontent will only grow in the backseat. the New statesmanStephen Bush argued that the biggest push for a reshuffle was to bring Sajid Javid, lost to Johnson in the last reshuffle, back into the fold. With Javid’s return, hopes for a reshuffle have faded. And with potentially controversial votes to come after the recess, such as during planning reforms, the absence of a reshuffle will increase the threat of rebellions from Tory backbenchers who, by re-electing the 1922 committee chair, Graham Brady, a serial rebel, signaled their continued independence from No10.

Why, then, doesn’t Johnson reshuffle? The normal fears of prime ministers of losing their expertise through cabinet turnover or of making rivals to those who have been demoted do not seem particularly relevant here; the pandemic has shown which ministers lack expertise, and Johnson remains without serious internal rivals. Johnson is resisting the reshuffle due to his obsession with loyalty and the election campaign, confirming broader concerns about his post as prime minister.

After overcoming the controversy over the Housing Secretary’s decision intervention in a controversial planning decision, allegations of intimidation against the Home Secretary and the ridiculous handling of exams by education secretaries, Johnson, said Gimson, is desperate not to appear to be rushed by the media. Having appointed his cabinet for their staunch loyalty to him, he is loyal to the people he appointed.

This undisturbed cabinet, marred by incompetence and unpopularity, could come to represent a government that lacked the ministerial competence to carry out any form of leveling, leaving it with a rambling record. Speculation that Johnson plans to remove ministers just to deflect responsibility from himself in the event of further government crises indicates he is an election supporter rather than a ruling prime minister.

Johnson’s problems are therefore not just an underperforming cabinet, a disgruntled party and a government crippled by the prospect of a reshuffle. There are also real questions as to whether his obsession with loyalty and the election campaign can produce substantial political results. If the answer is no, then Conservative MPs may realize that while their man may win an election, he has very few ideas on what to do next.something that many had secretly feared from the start.