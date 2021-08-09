Biden stronger after Ohio, Trump still lead GOP





Off-year special elections always receive more attention than they deserve. The recent Ohio Congressional primaries are no exception, but their results provide clues as to how national politics might play out over the next three years.

And, in that calculation, President Biden has grabbed a small win and a large loss if by proxy.

Biden scores

Biden got a boost with Shontel Brown’s victory over Nina Turner in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. Turner led the race early and received support from the progressive wing of the Democratic Parties, including the in-person campaign of Senator Bernie SandersBernie Sanders Now someone wants to impose a SPACE tax on Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk et al. wins Senate accolades for multi-day infrastructure work MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Senate votes to end debate on T box infrastructure bill wins PLUS (DN.Y.). But establishment Democrats have invested resources, and Rep. James Clyburn (D-Ga.) Has made Turner’s defeat a personal mission after his misguided insults.

Ultimately, the establishment (Brown) pushed the progressives (Turner) back from 50.4% to 44.3%, with a scattering of nobodies firing next to nothing. The establishment’s victory in Ohio’s most liberal neighborhood (Cook Political Report Partisan VotingIndex rating of D + 32) strengthens Biden by pushing back the noisy left. A Turner victory would have emboldened progressives, giving them the momentum needed to attempt to defeat the bipartisan infrastructure bill and any future compromises.

With Brown’s victory, Biden is on firmer political ground to resist the more radical elements in his party.

Brown has also shown that the establishment can successfully resist the far left Twitterverse and elites on the left. This is bad news for Trump and the Republicans, who have found progressive left-wing radicalism to be a powerful tonic for their recent losses.

Trump weaker in the GOP, but still in control

For Trump, a win is a win, and his guy won the Ohio 15th District primary, but at 37% in an 11-way field, it’s not that impressive. Losing the 15th would have been a disaster, as it would have followed the loss of the Trump-backed candidate in the 6th District of Texas.

The real takeaway is not that Trump is dominant; it is that he is the most influential GOP personality because the unease and opposition to him is fractured. This dynamic leaves him at the head of the party, but his power is diminished, posing significant risks to himself and to the Republicans who bank on him for the 2022 election, while keeping him at the top of the 2024 presidential nomination. .

The challenge for Trump at the halfway point is the sheer volume of races. With over 450 races in the House, Senate, and State Governors, there is simply no way Trump can successfully approve every race and vet every one, making sure that the real one candidate Trump wins.

The two special elections have already shown that GOP voters will not automatically vote for the candidate with the Trump seal of approval and that is for the races where the support of former presidents is well known and promoted. In the cacophony of the mid-terms, Republican candidates would be well advised to simply demand Trump’s support and let Trump and his team wear themselves out in futile attempts to clear the air.

In fact, given Trump’s appalling grades with Democrats and negative scores with Independents, GOP hopefuls may want to avoid Trump’s endorsement and ride the typical wave of anti-incumbents outside of the country. year.

Sadly, Republicans might not be able to dodge Trump’s help.

While Republican House and Senate candidates do not need Trump to be elected, it is unlikely that there will be an outflow of GOP support for Trump anytime soon. Regardless of how the midterms go, Trump will remain the frontrunner for the 2024 nomination, if he so chooses.

Trump for president, once again

Trump continues to have high approval ratings within the GOP, but there is a significant drop in his approval as to whether even Republicans want him to run again in 2024. But the drop is not not enough to make his appointment unlikely.

The Republican primary process for the president aims to force a decision. Winners get all delegates or large proportions, pushing back latecomers and making a negotiated agreement highly unlikely. A candidate with 35 to 40 percent of the GOP dedicated facing a fractured field is in a virtually unassailable position.

Trump did not run wild on the pitch in 2016. In fact, it took him longer to win the nomination than any candidate since 1976. Trump did not win a majority in any state before New York April 19 on 35 contests. won the nomination for Trump in 2016 was the fractured opposition that refused to come out. Trump’s strident critic John Kasich was particularly egregious, who did more to hand Trump the Republican nomination than anyone else.

Trump lost first contest, Iowa, to Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz PLUS, and barely finished to Marco RubioMarco Antonio Rubio Republicans are the Know-Nothing party of the 21st century Hillicon Valley: Federal cyber agency launches its efforts to defend the United States from cyberattacks | Senators Introduce Bill to Punish Countries Linked to Ransomware Attacks | Amazon pushes back business reopening Senators introduce bipartisan bill to punish countries implicated in PLUS ransomware attacks. In fact, if Jeb Bush (who was clearly out of the race at the time) had given up and his slice of voters (2.8%) had split between Cruz and Rubio, Trump would have ended up third.

In South Carolina, Kasich and Bush persevered, desperately, garnering over 15% of the vote. Let’s say the two had given up and approved of Rubio, who was ideologically aligned with them: if their vote separated from two-thirds for Rubio and one-third for Cruz, Rubio would have won South Carolina and become the favorite with his 50. delegates. .

In subsequent competitions, Kasich’s spoiler effort in Arkansas, Vermont, Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina was the margin between Trump and Cruz. Once Rubio gave up, Kasich’s continued presence prevented a real one-on-one fight between Trump and Cruz that could have given the Texas senator an outside shot. Kasich may have thought he could force a negotiated agreement, but it shows ignorance of reality or maybe some people just can’t get away from the spotlight.

The other dynamic helping Trump was that Cruz and Rubio were both strong enough to be competitive early on, but not strong enough to knock the other out. If Cruz, for example, had been a bit stronger, forcing Rubio out after Nevada, Cruz likely would have won at least seven of the 11 Super Tuesday states, and Trump would have been on the ropes.

Any opposition to Trump in 2024 risks running into the same problem.

Trump has enough unconditional support to win. Even in a weakened condition, a fractured field would hand him the nomination. And that’s what you can expect. Incredibly, in 2020 the Never Trump opposition was unable to unite by fielding four candidates opposed to Trump.

The 2024 Republican nomination is an asset to the take, but if he thinks he could be a double loser to Joe Biden, he might not want it.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public affairs and regulatory consultancy. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @ KNaughton711.

