One on One: Guess Trump





It’s easy to guess someone else’s political decisions.

Especially if you are not a big fan of “someone else”.

So, I should be careful not to second guess Donald Trump’s endorsement of a candidate in the North Carolina Republican primary for the next few years for the US Senate nomination.

The contest to succeed retired Republican U.S. Senator Richard Burr is crucial for both parties and could determine who controls the Senate after the 2022 election.

Democrats are eager to take the seat away from Republicans. Several strong candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Republicans also have an impressive pool of candidates, including former Rep. Mark Walker, former Charlotte Governor and Mayor Pat McCrory, and Rep. Ted Budd.

Until the Republican state convention in June, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, who grew up in Wilmington, was considered a possible candidate.

But when she and the former president attended the convention, she said she would not be showing up and he announced his support for Budd.

Trump’s endorsement surprised some Republicans, including Senator Burr, who said: I can’t tell you what makes him tick.

Prior to Trump’s approval, Walker and McCrory were considered favorites by many, including Burr, who, at least privately, supported McCrory.

In three gubernatorial campaigns (2008, losing a close election to Bev Perdue; 2012, defeating Lt. Gov. Walter Dalton; and 2016, losing a cut in two to Roy Cooper), McCrory proved to be in every election be a statewide contender. These campaigns and his service as governor give him a network of friendship and support throughout the state. He claims to be conservative, but has sought and won support from moderates and distanced himself from Trump

Walker is more conservative than McCrory. Minister, he confessed his concerns about Trump’s personal actions during the 2016 presidential primaries.

Budd is backed by the Trump-allied Club for Growth, which says it has already raised $ 5.125 million to support Representative Ted Budds’ campaign to become North Carolina’s next senator. Budd has a 97 percent lifetime rating on the Club for Growth Foundations economic scorecard.

Support from Trump and the Club for Growth does not guarantee a victory for Budd in the GOP primary. In recent months, for a vacant seat in Congress in Texas, the Trump / Club for Growth candidate has lost to a candidate backed by former Governor Rick Perry.

Weeks later, however, in an overcrowded primary in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, Trump backed Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist, who won a solid victory with 37% of the vote. Carey gave Trump all the credit and asserted that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.

So while Trump’s endorsement doesn’t guarantee a primary victory for Budd, it does give him a much better chance than he otherwise would have had.

And a victory would underscore Trump’s power over North Carolina politics.

This could be a problem for Trump and the party.

If Budd wins the primary, McCrory and Walker will likely salute and announce their support for Budd.

But a crowd of their supporters would resent Trump’s interference and his takeover of their Republican Party. The Trumps party is not the same Republican party he joined.

Some may simply vote for the Democratic candidate in the general election. Others, unwilling to support a Democratic candidate, might simply stay home on election day. Some may quit the party, unable to accept Trump’s control.

So a Trump-Budd victory in the primaries could deal a fatal blow to the state’s Republican Party by driving out Trump skeptics, like former Supreme Court Justice Robert Orr, who cannot stand Trump’s selfishness. . dishonesty and reckless personal ambition.

In a close election, their actions could make a difference and secure the election of a Democrat to the Senate in the fall election.

DG Martin hosts North Carolina Bookwatch, Sundays at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. on UNC-TV. The program also airs on the North Carolina Channel Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and other times. To view previous programs: http://video.unctv.org/show/nc-bookwatch/episodes/

