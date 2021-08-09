PM Modi chairs UNSC debate and lists 5-point agenda for maritime safety

Insisting on strengthening maritime security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and a joint fight against maritime threats posed by non-state actors as he chaired a public debate high-level UN Security Council.

Addressing the debate on enhancing maritime security – An argument for international cooperation via videoconference, Modi presented five principles for an inclusive maritime security strategy and mentioned India’s SAGAR vision for sustainable use of maritime security. oceans.

Modi said the oceans are the common world heritage and sea routes are the lifeline of international trade. Emphasizing that the common maritime heritage of countries faces many challenges, he said: We must remove obstacles to legitimate maritime trade. Global prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade.

Any impediment to maritime trade can threaten the global economy. The second principle, he said, is that the settlement of maritime disputes must be peaceful and based on international law. This is very important for mutual trust. This is the only way to ensure world peace and stability, he said.

Modi said it was with this understanding and maturity that India resolved its maritime border issues with neighbor Bangladesh.

He said the third key principle was that the global community should jointly address maritime threats posed by natural disasters and non-state actors, and added that India has taken several steps to strengthen regional cooperation in this regard. .

Preserving the environment and maritime resources and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity were the fourth and fifth principles communicated by the Prime Minister.