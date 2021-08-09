Trump spokeswoman attacks Fox News for ‘editing’ fraudulent election lies





Former President Trump’s spokeswoman lashed out at Fox News for censoring an interview. Fox News appeared to delete portions of an interview with Trump where he made false allegations of electoral fraud. Fox News is being sued for libel by voting machine company Dominion. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman tore up Fox News over the weekend, accusing the former president’s baseless election fraud allegations of being “edited” from an excerpt from his interview that the giant media posted on YouTube.

“WOW. So I went and posted a snippet of President Trump’s excellent interview from @FoxNews last night, and voila, Fox News edited and changed what President Trump said, censoring 45 accurately describing the bogus election. spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted on Sunday.

Harrington, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, added: “Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words:” You have a bogus election, you have an election with abuse and electoral fraud like no one else has. never seen before and on that basis and on the basis of what happened, they are destroying our country ‘”

The ex-president has repeatedly made baseless statements after the 2020 election that he was rigged against him. Trump and his allies had filed dozens of lawsuits to challenge or overturn the election results, but all were unsuccessful.

“It’s just as bad as Big Tech. They put President Trump’s honest statement and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans in the memory,” Harrington continued.

Trump granted the interview to Fox’s Dan Bongino on Saturday night. In a video of the interview shared on YouTube, a shortcut can be heard in Trump’s interview.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

The network is currently being sued by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems for libel, with the company seeking $ 1.6 billion in damages.

Dominion claims Fox News figures and guests airing baseless allegations and conspiracy theories about the company’s voting material have caused serious damage to both the company’s reputation and economy . Fox News sought to dismiss the lawsuit citing the First Amendment.

But Fox News is not the only network censoring or eliminating false allegations of voter fraud perpetuated by its guests.

Newsmax, a small conservative network that settled a libel lawsuit against the Dominion in April and recanted and apologized for some of its coverage, has already cut the microphones of guests who have recounted baseless election plots.

In February, before Newsmax moved in with Dominion, presenter Bob Sellers cut the microphone of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and left the set after Lindell began to engage in a rant about the Dominion machines. . Lindell is also being sued by Dominion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trumps-spokeswoman-attacks-fox-news-edit-election-fraud-interview-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

