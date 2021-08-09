Saeed Ghani refuses to appear before FIA ​​cybercrime cell





Ghani said the FIA ​​warned PPP leaders of legal action if they did not appear. I don’t know about the rest but I will not appear before the FIA: ‘against CJP Gulzar Ahmed.

KARACHI. Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday refused to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), calling it “the start of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s use of federal institutions in Sindh “Geo News reported on Monday.

“I don’t know about the rest but I will not appear before the FIA,” said Ghani.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly session, Ghani said the FIA ​​summoned him, Nafisa Shah and several other PPP leaders to appear before her on August 13, with a warning of action in justice in case they don’t oblige.

“PPP leaders are being targeted by the will of a person named Muhamamd Sohai Sajidan because of a speech given by Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi,” Ghani said.

He told them all [PPP leaders] condemned Rehman’s speech.

“Rehman received a case notice on July 18 as soon as I came across the music video,” Ghani said, adding that Rehman was fired from the party on July 22.

According to Ghani, some of the PPP employees were called to Islamabad.

“I contacted the general manager of the FIA ​​and asked him to carry out the investigation in Karachi if they wanted to interview anyone,” Ghani said.

He criticized the FIA ​​notices sent via WhatsApp and said he did not know how many more people would have been summoned compared to those already arrested.

The FIA ​​summons 15 PPP executives

The FIA ​​Cybercrime Circle sent notices of appeal to 15 PPP leaders, including Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, on August 12 and 13 in the case concerning the alleged use of foul language against the chief justice of Pakistan, Judge Gulzar Ahmed, reported Geo News last time. Wednesday.

According to FIA officials, traces of contact with the summoned PPP leaders were found on Abbasi’s cell phone during the investigation into the hate speech case against him.

In addition to PPP leaders, seven other senior officials were also summoned, FIA officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/364387-saeed-ghani-refuses-to-appear-before-fias-cybercrime-cell The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos