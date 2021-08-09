Dividing lines: the main issues Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak disagree on | Boris Johnson





Tensions between the prime minister and his chancellor have manifested themselves publicly in recent weeks, with a series of dividing lines separating them. Here are six questions that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak disagree on: Net zero Number 10 wants one of Johnson’s main legacies in power to be progress on environmental issues and tackling the climate crisis. But facing the greatest emergency of our time comes at a price. The Chancellor adheres to the principle of net zero, but the entire government strategy has been blocked by arguments about how she will be paid. Sunak, who is instinctively more conservative on the budget side, is now examining how to cut costs for low-paid workers. Social assistance funding Johnson vowed upon coming to power that he would solve the social services crisis once and for all. Two years later, he still hasn’t announced a way to do it, with one deal stalled due to a lack of agreement on how to pay. The Treasury preferred option is an increase in national insurance contributions, but Johnsons’ team has now ordered a reassessment of that in the face of a backlash from Tory MPs about breaking a clear pledge not to increase this tax. Upgrade Johnson had previously described himself as a Brexity Hezza, in reference to former Tory Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine, who favored government spending to boost regional growth. The Prime Minister’s much-vaunted race-to-the-top strategy is designed to achieve a rebalancing of the economy to help regions outside the capital achieve higher growth and productivity. However, again, this comes at a cost. The Treasury provided level liquidity, but this has been criticized in some quarters for its lack of ambition. Austerity At the heart of the differences between Johnson and Sunak is an ideological split. Johnson is committed to ending austerity and would like big spending to be spent on his priorities even after the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic. The Chancellor is much more hawkish on the fiscal front, aware that the purse strings must be tightened or taxes raised if he wants to control current spending. Personal popularity Johnson enjoys being loved, and for much of his first two years in office he enjoyed unusual positive reviews from a leader of a party in power for more than 10 years in office. However, his personal ratings recently fell to their lowest level since becoming Prime Minister. In contrast, Sunak, responsible for keeping people working through the leave scheme, has seen its popularity skyrocket. Last week, the Chancellor passed a Conservative home survey whose members would like to see the next leader, with almost a third of the votes. Restrictions related to Covid On the merits of the pandemic response, there is little between Sunak and Johnson. Both wanted a relaxation of quarantine rules in the UK, fearing the economy would otherwise lag behind other countries. Likewise, both were understandably skeptical of the blockages. However, tensions have arisen over positioning Sunaks as the most eager to open up the economy after the disruption of the past 18 months. The leak of a letter from Sunak to Johnson pushing for an easing of travel restrictions erupted latent issues last weekend. Some around the Chancellor have pointed to Transport Ministry officials who were copied in the letter, although this was denied. Regardless, the damage to the relationship had already been done, as The Sunday Times later reported that an apoplectic Johnson had threatened to demote Sunak to the post of Secretary of Health.

