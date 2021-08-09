Indonesia can become a “very easy country” to do business (government)





The key is to reform licensing because business players need a convenient service. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo expects Indonesia to move to the “very easy category” of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. “Indonesia ranks 73rd out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, which means we were ranked as easy. However, we still need to improve on this achievement, ”he said at the Monday launch of the Investment Ministry’s risk-based Single Online Submission (OSS) system. Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Investment, and Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, also attended the event. “The key is to reform licensing, because business leaders need hands-on services. A fast, integrated and simple process will increase our competitiveness to attract investment. I think this will have a significant impact on our national and regional economic recovery, ”President Widodo said. “Each company will have different authorizations depending on its level of risk. The system will issue permits to high-risk businesses, while medium-risk ones will obtain licenses. Meanwhile, low-risk businesses will be given identification numbers, ”he added. Related news: OSS only intended to regulate norms, standards, procedures: Minister He then encouraged business leaders and domestic and foreign investors to use the service, increase their investments and create more job opportunities. The OSS was introduced in March 2021 by the ministry, in cooperation with the PT. Indosat, Tbk. The application of the system is based on the government regulation number 5/2021 on the implementation of a risk-based business authorization, in accordance with the law on the creation of jobs number 11/2020. The World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report is a study conducted to measure the enforcement of trade regulations in 190 countries. Indonesia scored 69.2 points in the report. The report also surveyed 20 cities in Indonesia and found that Yogyakarta is the easiest place to start a business, while Balikpapan has the most efficient building permit process. Business owners also benefit from Bandung’s most efficient property registration service. Related News: Risk Based OSS System Success Rate Reaches 83%: Ministry

