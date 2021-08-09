After 2020, Trumps’ endorsement still motivates Democratic opposition and elects GOP voters





Austin, Texas, 7 hours ago The special election for the 6th Congressional District of Texas did not go as planned by former President Donald Trump.

He threw his chips at Susan Wright, the widow of former Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-06) whose death in February created the vacancy and lost her hand when the State Representative of the time, Jake Ellzey, upset.

The value of Trump’s endorsement was now in question, at least that’s what the account said. With a slew of top-tier GOP primaries on the horizon, perhaps Trump’s backing was lacking in luster.

But don’t tell Ellzey that. After his victory, the newly elected congressman rejected the idea on the show by Dallas radio host Mark Davis. It’s absurd, he said categorically, continuing, the media people who don’t live here will ask this question over and over… because they want to.

The president is still exceptionally popular in this neighborhood.

Even without hindsight, Ellzey hasn’t abandoned Trump’s pleas. In the second round, after Wright got Trump’s approval, Ellzeys’ campaign released a video of Trump voters doubling their support for the Ellis County Republican.

This week, after his loss, Trump tried to triangulate by saying both that Ellzey’s victory was due to Democrat support and that I won because we ended up with a great Republican candidate.

Wright won the primary by a wide margin, increasing the score on election day thanks to Trump’s endorsement two days earlier, and Ellzey barred the Democrats from having their own runner-up candidate, edging Jana Lynne Sanchez by 354 voice.

Trump also pointed this out as a tally in his own victory column.

Ellzey was not a lightweight in drawing significant support from former Governor Rick Perry and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX-02), among others and a combination of factors likely led to his victory, including including the Democrats’ apparent anti-Trump protest votes. voters.

But while Ellzey has likely gotten past his main struggles, other candidates with their still-ongoing GOP fights have similarly landed on the issue.

Last week, Trump granted sitting Attorney General Ken Paxton approval for re-election. Following this, one of Paxtons’ opponents, George P. Bush, who also sought approval, tempered any frustration he might have had with the former president and instead redirected it to his opponent.

[T]Really, this is where Ken misled the president, he told Fox News radio host Brian Kilmeade. He even added that Hell continues to be a supporter of the President and America First policies and that I will continue to fight for that as the Commissioner of Lands and hopefully as the Attorney General.

Almost the same episode played out during the Governors Primary when Trump endorsed incumbent Greg Abbott. His most prominent opponent at the time, former State Senator Don Huffines, joined, I’m Trump’s clear candidate in the race for Texas governors, touting his and his family’s support for it. ‘former president.

[Abbott] has actively worked against President Trump on the most critical issue facing Texas: the southern border, Huffines continued.

Another challenger, former Texas GOP President Allen West, shrugged after announcing his candidacy on July 4. the race.

The campaign issue Trump is best known for, illegal immigration and the border wall, remains the biggest theme in every race, as it is the biggest issue among, if not entirely, Texas Republican Texans.

Something the 6th Congressional Race also showed is that positioning yourself in deliberate opposition to the former president as a Republican isn’t exactly the recipe for success. Michael Wood, who made himself the anti-Trump candidate, finished ninth, fifth among Republicans, in the May open general election.

Support from national expert Bill Krystals was not enough to pull him above 3.2%.

In 2020, Trump participated in two contested GOP primaries, notably before his own reelection bid failed. But Rep Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) got his backing against Raul Reyes, backed by Ted Cruz, in the primary to replace outgoing Rep Will Hurd.

In the 13th Congressional District, former White House physician Ronny Jackson won with backing from former presidents in a runoff. Prior to official approval in the second round, Trump told voters to support Jackson on the day of the March GOP primary.

In the 11th Congressional District, locals felt that the approval of the current Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX-11) propelled him to outright victory in the primary, avoiding a second round in the deep red light district.

The mid-term of 2022 will provide another data point from which to judge the value of Trump’s endorsement, but so far it has proven to be substantial, but not unassailable, in Texas, a fact that even most of the candidates who lose recognize it, even tacitly.

