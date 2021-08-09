PM Narendra Modi proposes 5 principles for maritime security cooperation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed five principles to establish the roadmap for cooperation among nations for global maritime security, a move seen as a clear message to China’s aggressive stance in the South China Sea. The removal of barriers to maritime trade and the peaceful settlement of disputes were among the proposals of the Prime Minister who chaired the debate on “Strengthening maritime security – An argument for international cooperation” via videoconference. Modi stressed that sea lanes were misused for terrorism and piracy, stressing that the oceans were the common heritage of the world and that sea lanes were vital for international trade. The meeting which saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to discuss ways to tackle maritime crime and insecurity, and saw the adoption of the UNSC outcome document on maritime security for the first time. In accordance with practice, the presidential statement must be adopted unanimously. Although the process was not smooth, with a P-5 country (read China) holding on to the end, India’s negotiators were able to formulate it in language acceptable to all, without letting aside the reference to UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea that other P-5 countries insisted on keeping), ET learned.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to chair an open debate of the UNSC. Elaborating on the first principle, Modi said, “We should remove barriers to legitimate maritime trade. Global prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade. The second principle, he said, was to ensure that the settlement of maritime disputes was peaceful and based on international law. Although China was not named, Modi’s proposals can be seen as a message against Beijing’s attempts to unilaterally settle territorial disputes in the South China Sea and exercise force in defiance of international law. India and other countries are concerned that China’s actions in the South China Sea could hamper India’s maritime trade through that region. Modi said the third key principle was that the global community should jointly face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors. Preserving the environment and maritime resources and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity were the fourth and fifth principles set out by the Prime Minister. The Russian president has only participated in Security Council debates twice before, in September 2005 and September 2000.

