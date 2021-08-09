Islamic New Year’s Momentum to Boost Pandemic Efforts





The Covid-19 pandemic still raging in Indonesia has caused adjustments in various community activities, including religious activities. President Joko Widodo said adjustment was a form of effort for change for the better and an example of the hijrah mandated by the Prophet Muhammad. This is a good business, it is an example of the hijrah commissioned by the Prophet Muhammad. The awareness of being better, the awareness of being ready to sacrifice yourself for greater things, the awareness of building a new culture of life that is more useful and productive, President Joko Widodo said in his remarks during the commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1 Muharram 1443 Hijriah as broadcast on the YouTube account of the Presidential Secretariat on Monday August 9, 2021. President Joko Widodo hopes that the moment of the New Year 1 Muharram 1443 Hijriah, which also coincides with the month of independence, can be used to increase efforts both outside and inside in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “The proclamation of August 17 76 years ago is a form of our hijrah to break with colonialism to become an independent and sovereign nation. We must use this momentum to increase our external and internal efforts in the fight against the pandemic, ”he stressed. According to the head of state, the pandemic period also provides valuable lessons to ponder. Many lessons can be learned from the struggle of the Prophet Muhammad. during the Mecca to Medina hijrah which made Islam rapidly grow, spread widely, and become a respected force in the Arabian Peninsula. To achieve this, it takes sacrifices to leave the things that hinder progress, as well as unity, courage and solidarity to overcome threats. Differences in social and cultural origins in fact become strengths. The brotherhood of muhajirin and ansar in the success of the prophet’s missionary struggle is uswah, an example, he continued. The president said that Muslims’ compliance with health protocols by wearing masks, maintaining distance and limiting mobility reflects the spirit of the hijrah in our daily behavior. “All this to avoid being infected with the Covid-19 virus for the sake of mutual safety and health as well as to adopt a healthier lifestyle and give up harmful habits,” he said. . On this occasion, the Head of State also invited all Muslims to continue strengthening ukhuwah islamiah, ukhuwah wathaniah and ukhuwah basyariah. The president also called on the public to increase their attitude of religious moderation, tolerance, inclusion and ta’awun or help other Muslims. Spread Islamic Values rahmatan little amin. “Illustrate the character of the prophet by teaching unity and tolerance and avoiding hate speech,” the president added. At the end of his speech, the President also thanked the masyayikh, ulemas, kiai and habab, as well as all the leaders of other religions who also help and cooperate with the government, and continue to pray and make internal efforts for the security of the nation and the country. Let us enter the New Year with hope, prayer and confidence. May Allah SWT. always bless and protect the nation of Indonesia, immediately freed from various plagues and dangers, he said.

