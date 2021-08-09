Coalition forces begin to withdraw from Iraq, Iraqi army says





Troops forming part of the international coalition set up to fight ISIS in Iraq have withdrawn to Kuwait, the Iraqi army said on Monday. The United States, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, has been working closely with the Iraqi military to combat ISIS sleeper cells across the country since the group’s defeat in 2017. The international coalition troops that have withdrawn to Kuwait are the first forces to withdraw from Iraq, said Yehia Rasool, spokesman for the Iraqi army. The withdrawal is part of the outcome of the strategic dialogue, especially after Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi’s visit to Washington, Rasool said in comments to the state news agency INA. The withdrawal process will continue until December 31, he said. The Iraqi official said the troops who will remain there are advisers who will train the country’s forces. These forces are not combative because it is the Iraqi forces that will fight and liberate the country, he said. Washington has around 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq out of the 3,500 that the international coalition put in place to fight ISIS in 2014. Under former US President Donald Trump, the majority of US troops sent as part of the coalition have been withdrawn. Those who remain are officially classified as advisers and trainers for the Iraqi military and counterterrorism units. Mr. Al Kadhim’s recent visit to the United States concluded with an agreement to formally end the US combat mission in Iraq by 2021. However, US troops will continue to operate in the country. advisory title. Our role in Iraq will be to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to assist and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but let’s not be, to here the end of the year, in a combat mission, US President Joe Biden told reporters after meeting Mr. Al Kadhimi in the Oval Office. The Iraqi prime minister has faced increasing pressure from parties aligned with Iran and paramilitary groups that oppose the Americas’ military role in the country. Militias have demanded the departure of US troops since the murder of Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in a 2020 US drone strike. Washington blamed the militias for carrying out dozens of attacks against US interests in Iraq since early 2020. For months, Baghdad assumed a new role of mediator between Iran and the Arab states to ease tensions in the region. Mr. Al Kadhimi is expected to host a regional summit at the end of August, which will also be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron. It would be Mr Macron’s second visit to Iraq in less than a year. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabian King Salman have also been invited, although the exact date or confirmation of their visits has not been announced. Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2021/08/09/coalition-forces-begin-withdrawal-from-iraq-says-iraqi-army/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

