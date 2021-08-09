Firdous Awan says “I was late” after being refused entry to Punjab Assembly





Firdous Ashiq Awan refused entry to the Punjabi Assembly to attend Ahsan Saleem Baryar’s swearing-in ceremony. “I was late, which is why I didn’t have to come in,” says Dr Awan. “Ahsan is like a younger brother to me,” says Firdous Ashiq Awan.

LAHORE: Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Monday that she was late for the ceremony at the Punjab Assembly after being refused entry in the House.

I have “no personal enmity” with anyone, she said. “I was late, which is why I did not come in,” Dr Awan told the media during a speech to the Punjab Assembly, with PAM Ahsan Saleem Baryar accompanying him.

Dr Awan had arrived in front of the assembly to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhary Ahsan Saleem Baryar, who won the by-elections of PP-38 Sialkot.

Speaking to the media, Dr Awan said that whatever responsibility has been given to her, she has fulfilled it with all honesty.

Regarding her refusal of entry, she said dignitaries from Sialkot constituency were invited to the ceremony, however, when she arrived at the assembly, the swearing-in ceremony had already taken place.

Dr Awan said it was an “internal matter” and that she preferred that it remained that way and that she had no “personal enmity” with anyone. She added that she was not targeted and that the incident was due to a security issue.

She further stated that if anyone had any concerns with her, she would settle them with them.

“Whether it is the president or the chief minister,” everyone has to walk together, Dr Awan told the media.

She clarified that no minister knew she was attending the ceremony and that it is the president’s prerogative to decide who should be allowed and who should not.

She added that she did not think the incident should be notified to the president.

On the question of her future efforts after stepping down as CM Punjab’s special assistant on information, Dr Awan said: “wherever the prime minister places me, it is his responsibility”.

Regarding Ahsan Baryar, Dr Awan said that Awan was like a younger brother to her and a representative of her constituency, she added that “PML-Q should be happy that Ahsan won the seat”.

She added that she was the most active voice for the PTI and PML-Q unit.

Regarding Pervaiz Elahi, Dr Awan said his “thinking and vision” is excellent and his family is respectful.

Speaking about the “privilege” bill, Dr Awan said people might have concerns about the bill, however, she was separated from it.

Ahsan Baryar addressed the issue of Firdous Ashiq Awan’s refusal of entry and said Dr Awan’s name was on the guest list for the swearing-in ceremony alongside eight to ten other people. However, due to time constraints, none of them were able to do this.

Regarding his victory, Ahsan Baryar thanked God for his success and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement won him victory in the by-elections in Sialkot.

