Assam CM meets with Prime Minister Modi and briefs him on the situation on the interstate border with Mizoram

Updated: 09 Aug 2021 23:16 IS

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and briefed him on the border situation with Mizoram amid central government efforts to find a solution to the decades-old dispute between states.

Sarma, who is located in the nation’s capital, also met twice today with the Union’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah. Sources said a more permanent solution to the border dispute was being worked out by the Center and the state.

Sarma told ANI in an interview that confidence-building measures are being worked out with Mizoram and the border dispute is something that cannot be resolved overnight.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister of Assam also briefed the Prime Minister on the development work carried out in his state over the past two months.

“I have met with the Prime Minister to inform about the development work that we have undertaken over the past two months. We have two important issues. We have a fertilizer business in Namrup for which we want a stimulus plan. plus, I informed him of the measures we are taking against drug trafficking etc. in the state, ”he said.

“Briefly, I informed him of the current situation of the border between Assam and Mizoram”, he added.

Elaborating on border disputes between Assam and many northeastern states, Sarma said these problems have persisted since 1972.

Last month, tensions escalated between Mizoram and Assam over the border dispute after six Assam police officers and a civilian were killed along the two-state border in violence.

The chief minister of Assam called the incident “unfortunate”.

“We have no problem with other states, but what happened with Mizoram is unfortunate. We have no ongoing conflict. We continue to discuss, to talk, to take care of other matters. . It’s not like there is a war zone created there. I talk to them (CMs from other northeastern states) almost every day. With the chief minister of Mizoram, I continue also to talk, ”Sarma said. Asked about the way forward to tackle the border issue, he said it is necessary to engage, but it becomes difficult to do so when each state thinks it’s their territory.

Sarma also mentioned the possibilities of intervention by the Center and mediation by the courts as possible solutions to contain the border line.

“An overnight solution is not in sight. But as you move forward, a peaceful environment is needed. The Center will also discuss. The Court can also arbitrate. We will see,” Sarma added.

The chief minister of Assam said he was in talks with other states to try to resolve the border issue.

“However, these are complex issues. Regarding Arunachal and Nagaland, title suits are pending in the Supreme Court. With the Meghalaya government, we are discussing and trying to find a solution but these are complex issues. and it is not possible to find a solution overnight, ”Sarma said.

“With Meghalaya, the discussion is ongoing with the Chief Minister. With the Mizoram, now is not the right time to have a discussion. From now on, we need to have confidence-building measures and we are there. let’s work, ”he added.

The chief minister also informed that with around 400 trucks leaving Assam for Mizoram, things between the two states seem to have calmed down since yesterday.

“There is absolutely no blockade and people have responded to my call and things are now normal,” he said.

The Assam government on Thursday revoked an earlier advisory advising its population not to travel to Mizoram, but a neighboring state official said on Friday that no vehicles from Assam had entered despite the withdrawal. of the opinion.

Referring to Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, Sarma said she would return to Assam on August 12.

“We are going to give her a civic welcome. The pandemic is here, within the limits of the restrictions, we will try to give her the best possible welcome and she is our pride and we will try to give the best.” (ANI)

