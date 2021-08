Chinese professor sums up Xi’s global diplomatic challenge

Sino-US relations continued to deteriorate after Washington strongly opposed Beijing on several points. More than six months after taking office. US President Joe Biden has yet to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chu Yin, professor at the University of International Relations and deputy director of the Center for China Globalization who attended a seminar in Beijing, spoke about the evolution of China’s diplomatic style in spreading global message. China’s diplomatic style Chu Yin at a seminar in Beijing on July 14 warned of the trap of “reflecting internal propaganda in external advertising,” according to a report by theSouth China morning post. Apparently, Chu Yin’s comments were seen as an attack on the “wolf warrior style” of diplomacy used by Chinese diplomats. According to the report, Chus’ comments were first reported on July 15 by Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese-language daily in Singapore. But, the newspaper later suppressed the report after Chu received warnings from authorities that the Chinese Foreign Ministry was not happy with his comments, The South China Morning Post report quoted newspaper reporter. According to the report, Chu Yin commented at a seminar to promote a book published by the CGC on how to create new storytelling methods for China’s outdoor advertising. Apparently, political analysts believe the criticism he faced over his assessment reflects a larger internal conflict between pandas and wolves in China’s foreign policy community. In his comments at the seminar, Chu said Beijing has worked hard to shape its international image. He further added that there were three main issues with messaging. Speaking about the issues, Yin mentioned that the approach has led to greater conflict and cultural misinterpretation between China and its foreign counterparts. In addition, he revealed that there was less professionalism in the story, which made it more difficult for the correct transmission of the meaning intended by the rulers to the outside world. He also spoke about the damage to the global reputation caused by national opinion leaders on social media. The incident has raised concerns about how the “peace-loving panda diplomacy” that China has adopted over the years is giving way to “wolf warrior diplomacy.” The term Wolf Diplomacy is derived from a Chinese action movie, Wolf warrior 2, which portrays a tougher approach taken by diplomats in handling China’s relations with other nations. According to TheSouth China Morning Post report, Chinese diplomats became known for a combative style that led them to be labeled as wolf warriors. Observers are divided on whether such an approach causes damage or improves China’s image. They feel that the Wolf Warrior’s approach was gaining strength as it brought about major changes in China’s relations with other countries, especially the United States. Image: AP

