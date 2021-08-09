Requested 11 years in prison, Pleidoi Juliari reveals its impact on children





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Accused of corruption Welfare Covid-19, former Minister of Social Affairs JuliariCharcoal, read his plea or brief in response to the prosecutor’s requests in the prosecution of the trial in the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday (9/8). In her plea, Juliari asked the judge to show leniency to impose a verdict on her in the future. He also claimed that the impact of the verdict would be severe on the family, especially their children. Juliari hopes the judge’s ruling will end the suffering for him and his family. He regretted that his family was also affected by the actions their family had never taken. “The decision of the noble assembly will have a very big impact on my family, especially my children who are still minors and still really need my role as a father,” he said, who was present virtually at the agenda for the trial. “From the bottom of my heart, I truly regret having troubled many parties as a result of this matter,” he added, formerly also known as the PDIP executive. In the agenda of the previous trial, the Attorney General (JPU) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) asked the panel of judges to sentence Juliari to 11 years in prison and Rp 500 million. fine, subsidiary to six months in prison. Corruption is linked in conjunction with social assistance Covid-19 (bansos). In his plea, Juliari concluded by apologizing to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri for the case that trapped him. “At the end of this Pleidoi, I would like to offer my most sincere apologies to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for this incident,” Juliari said. “Dear Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri, General President of PDI-Perjuangan … I must offer my sincere and regrettable apologies,” he reiterated. For Jokowi, Juliari regretted not exercising stricter supervision over his subordinates, so he had to face the law. He realized that the case against him had caught the president’s attention and interfered with the president’s performance. Meanwhile, in Megawati, Juliari also realized that her case had caused the PDIP to continue to receive profanity. Even so, Juliari believes the White Bull Snout night will still be needed by the community. In a trial held on Wednesday (21/4), Juliari is known to have accepted bribes worth a total of Rs 32.4 billion from partners providing social assistance (bansos) for the management of Covid-19 in the Jabodetabek region. Juliari used tens of billions of rupees for his personal interests and to carry out his operational activities while under President Joko Widodo. In the previous trial, the prosecutor said that the former Minister of Social Affairs, Juliari Peter Batubara, had not openly admitted the corruption he had committed in connection with the Covid-19 social assistance program. This became one of the aggravating factors for the prosecutor to charge Juliari with an 11-year prison sentence. “Something that is getting worse, the accused does not openly admit his actions,” prosecutor Ikhsan Fernandi said when the indictment was read at the Central Corruption Court in Jakarta on Wednesday (7/28 ). (thr / child)



