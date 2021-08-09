Trump-appointed judge says she may not have the power to revoke Biden deportation moratorium





A Donald Trump-appointed federal judge who declared the previous national moratorium on evictions illegal said she may not have the power to overturn the new Biden administration order.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich has promised a ruling soon for Alabama homeowners trying to block the moratorium reapplied last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Friedrich previously ruled in May that the CDC did not have the power to stay deportations, but she put her decision on hold while the case was appealed. The moratorium remained in place until the end of July and was put back in place due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Friedrich said she may no longer have the power to overturn the moratorium. Citing a decision from the appeals court above her, Friedrich asked an attorney for the owners, “Why aren’t my hands tied?

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump who previously ruled the moratorium illegal said she may no longer have the power to revoke it. Above, people take part in a protest against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and for a moratorium on evictions on August 4, 2021 in New York City. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Friedrich suggested that the administration was engaged in a legal “game” to buy time for the distribution of $ 45 billion in rent assistance.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the Supreme Court have denied the owners’ request to allow the resumption of evictions.

But the High Court moved by 5 votes to 4 and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is in the slim majority, said he was voting to keep the moratorium in place as it was due to expire at the end of July.

Kavanaugh has said he agrees with Friedrich and will reject any further extensions without clear congressional approval, which has not happened so far. In late July, the Cincinnati Federal Court of Appeals also declared the moratorium illegal.

The administration dropped the moratorium and said for several days that its lawyers could not find any legal authority for a new one. But as political pressure increased from Congressional Democrats, the CDC proposed a modified moratorium, which was due to expire on October 3, which only applies in areas with high transmission of the Delta variant and expires when the virus spread decreases.

Brett Shumate, a former senior lawyer in the Trump administration who represents the owners, told Friedrich she should feel free to end the new temporary ban on evictions because the Supreme Court has effectively said that it would not allow another moratorium without congressional action. Shumate counted the four dissenting judges who allegedly blocked the moratorium in June, plus Kavanaugh.

Friedrich questioned whether she should give that much weight to Kavanaugh’s opinion of a paragraph, especially since the four dissenting justices offered no explanation for their votes.

Shumate also said the new order was issued “in bad faith” and without legal justification, citing President Joe Biden’s own public doubts about the order.

“The court should not allow the government to get away with it,” Shumate said.

Justice Department attorney Brian Netter said the increased spread of the Delta variant altered plans to allow the moratorium to expire. “We are in a new chapter in this pandemic,” Netter said.

But he added that even if Friedrich is no more convinced by the government’s legal argument than he was in May, she should leave the moratorium in place.

“The action of the DC circuit rules,” Netter said.

The Biden administration has instituted a new moratorium on evictions for areas with high levels of COVID-19, which a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump said it may not have the power to overturn. Above, Representative Cori Bush addresses supporters during a rally on the eviction moratorium at the United States Capitol on August 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

