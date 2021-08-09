Shanxi police in China arrest nine members of Protestant house church

Authorities in northern Shanxi Province arrested nine members of the Golden Lamp Protestant Church in the provincial capital Taiyuan after refusing to join the Communist Party of China-backed Association of Three-Self Churches (CCP) in power.

Police in Linfen County (Shanxi) arrested nine church leaders and members on August 7, including Pastor Wang Xiaoguang and preacher Yang Rongli, who had previously been jailed for religious activities.

An unknown number of members of other house churches in the Golden Lamp network have been taken to their local police stations for questioning, church members told RFA.

The detentions come amid a series of raids on unofficial Protestant churches in Linfen County, they said.

“They detained Wang Xiaoguang and eight other people,” said a member of the Golden Lamp Church. “It was probably because they were baptizing in a house church.”

Yang has already served a seven-year prison sentence of for the preaching of the Gospel and for pastoral activities.

Shortly after, local authorities demolished a Golden Lamp mega-church in Taiyuan with dynamite.

Yang was released in and under pressure from religious affairs bureau officials to bring Golden Lamp – which has tens of thousands of members – under the umbrella of the Three-Self Patriotic Association.



Yang refused, and the church has been targeted by authorities ever since, who cut pensions and other state benefits previously paid to Yang and his colleagues.



“We will not change our beliefs, and we will not join the Patriotic Association of Three-Autonomies,” said the church member.

“The last time we met them, they told us that the management of the church has been transferred to the religious affairs department of the central government. [in Beijing], and is no longer under the control of Shanxi Province, ”the church member said.



The Church of the Golden Lamp, an unregistered giant “house” Protestant church in Linfen Prefecture, Shanxi Province, built by Yang Rongli and her husband, Pastor Wang Xiaoguang, seen in a photo by ‘archive of December 2009. Credit: AFP

Dangerous foreign import

A legal professional familiar with the Linfen Church case, who only gave the surname Li, said Shanxi was among the key areas in China targeted by the crackdown on Protestant house churches, with Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui and Henan.

“It has been over a decade now since the persecution of Linfen Golden Lamp Church in Shanxi began,” Li said.

“Some church members were sentenced back then… it shows that the church has resisted persecution and its Christians are keeping their faith,” he said.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Secretary General Xi Jinping views Christianity as a dangerous foreign import, with party documents warning of “the infiltration of Western hostile forces” in the form of religion.

Chinese authorities are holding Christians in secret and mobile “transformation” facilities in an attempt to make them renounce their faith, a former detainee at a secret facility told RFA. .

The man said he was held at a facility run by the CCP’s United Front Labor Department, in conjunction with state security police, for 10 months after his church was raided in 2018.

Another Christian who asked to remain anonymous said similar facilities were used all over China, not only for Protestants, but also for members of the underground Catholic Church and the banned spiritual movement Falun Gong, a target of authorities since 1999.

Scenes from the demolition of Golden Lamp Church, a Protestant “house” church in Linfen Prefecture, Shanxi Province. in January 2018. Credit: Golden Lamp Church

The Chinese Communist Party, which embraces atheism, exercises strict control over all forms of religious practice among its citizens.

State Security Police and Religious Affairs Bureau officials frequently raided unofficial “house churches” that are not members of the CCP-backed Tri-Autonomous Patriotic Association, although member churches were also sometimes targeted.

China is home to some 68 million Protestants, including 23 million worshipers in state-affiliated churches under the aegis of the Patriotic Association of the Tri-Autonomies, and some nine million Catholics, the majority of whom belong to sponsored organizations by the state.