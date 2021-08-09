Iraq returns the first refugees from Belarus





After all flights to Belarus stopped, Iraqi authorities are now withdrawing their citizens from Minsk to avoid a refugee crisis with the EU. According to the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad, Iraqi diplomats in the Belarusian capital are issuing new passports to Iraqis who wanted to enter Lithuania, an EU country via Belarus and After all flights to Belarus stopped, Iraqi authorities are now withdrawing their citizens from Minsk to avoid a refugee crisis with the EU. According to the Baghdad Foreign Ministry, Iraqi diplomats in the Belarusian capital are issuing new passports to Iraqis who wanted to enter the EU country, Lithuania via Belarus and are now being detained. Baghdad sends empty passenger planes to Minsk to bring back the Iraqis. Thousands of Iraqis have traveled to Belarus on tourist visas in recent months to cross the 600-kilometer-long border into Lithuanian EU territory. According to Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, the country’s border forces have already received 4,000 refugees, mostly Iraqi, at the border with Belarus this year; last year there were less than 100. Iraqis are lured by smugglers with the promise of a simple transfer from Belarus to the EU and pay more than 10,000 euros for the trip, according to media reports. Iraq ranks fifth among countries of origin of asylum seekers in the EU, after Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Colombia. Last year nearly 20,000 Iraqis applied for asylum in the EU, more than half of them in Germany. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately attracting Iraqi refugees in revenge for EU sanctions against the regime of leader Alexander Lukashenko. Until recently, only the state-owned Iraqi Airways served Minsk, but on request, the private airline Fly Baghdad also set up regular flights. The two companies have now withdrawn the Minsk destination from the program. They have followed a government instruction. After talks with EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell and other European politicians, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraqis traveled to Belarus legally as tourists, but that they had become victims of smuggling gangs. Iraqis trapped in Minsk would now be repatriated, Hussein said. He called on the citizens of his country not to offend the smugglers. EU pressure on Baghdad has worked because Iraq does not want to jeopardize its relations with the EU. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi recently campaigned for EU support for his political and economic reform agenda during a visit to Brussels. Before that, Kadhimi had also visited the United States: he wants to reduce his country’s dependence on neighboring Iran with the support of the West. Baghdad therefore wants to avoid a fight with the EU over refugees in Belarus. Lithuania also sees air links between Turkey and Belarus as a possible route for refugees to the EU. According to the LRT, President Gitanas Nauseda has said he wants to discuss the issue with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had already called for a reduction in flights to Ankara in mid-July. There are currently several daily connections from Istanbul to Minsk. Turkey, out of self-interest, has no reason to support Lukashenko in its race against the EU: Ankara is already providing 3.6 million Syrians and around half a million Afghans and no longer wants to attract refugees who want to get to Europe via Turkey. territory.

