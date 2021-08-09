



SINCE former President Donald Trump took office in 2016, people have been more curious about who is linked to him.

Recently, people have wondered if adult movie star Teanna Trump is related to the former president.

Is Teanna Trump related to Donald Trump?

Although the two have a common last name, there is no evidence that they are actually related.

Teanna Trump’s real name is Keanna Nichele Jones, Trump is just a stage name she uses in her porn videos.

The 25-year-old started in the adult film industry when she was just 19 and has since starred in more than 130 films.

Her family history is unknown, so while people may believe the two are related, the chances of this happening are extremely low.

What did Teanna Trump say about competitive eater Joey Chestnut?

Joseph Christian Chestnut, 37, is known as an American competitive eater who is currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.

Most recently, Chestnut won the 2021 Nathan Hot Dog Eating Contest held on July 4 at Coney Island in Brooklyn.

He broke his previous world record by eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

After his record breaking performance, Trump stepped in and tweeted that she thought she could beat him.

“I know I can beat Joey Chestnut,” Trump said in a tweet.

Many fans stepped in to show their support and encourage his challenge.

One user tweeted, “only one way to find out”.

Another user added: “We have to see it”.

Does an NBA player owe Teanna Trump money?

In December 2019, Trump claimed that a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder owed him money for thefts and sex.

In a tweet since deleted, Trump said a mysterious player promised to pay her but did not fulfill his end of the deal.

Your player must PAY ME what he owes me. @okcthunder, “Trump said in the tweet.

After posting the tweet, Trump then deleted it and replaced it with another tweet that read, “You gotta do what you gotta do.”

While it’s still unclear if the player has already repaid Trump, this wasn’t the first time she has been linked with an NBA player.

In 2016, she revealed on the No Jumper podcast that she had an intimate relationship with a “really famous” Indiana Pacers star when she entered the industry.

“So the person who got me, got me, got me into porn was a Pacers player, I was 16, he contacted me on Instagram. We had pictures, we had videos of me 16 and having sex with that dude, ”she said at the time.

The identity of this player has also never been discovered.

