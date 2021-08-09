Politics
PM Modi lists maritime security solutions | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed five principles for ensuring global maritime security, including responsible connectivity and peaceful dispute resolution, as he chaired a UN Security Council debate joined by the Russian president Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
India’s presidential declaration on maritime safety, which contained tacit reference to China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea in calling for guaranteeing freedom of navigation in accordance with international law, was adopted by the Security Council despite China held on until the last minute, people familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity.
The rotating presidency of the Security Council is held by India for August and it was the first stand-alone discussion on maritime security by the highest UN body. India adopted a consensus-building approach by launching consultations among all Security Council members several months in advance and prepared a concept note incorporating the ideas of all members.
Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to chair a Security Council meeting, called for a framework of cooperation to deal with maritime disputes, climate change and natural disasters. He proposed five principles for developing a roadmap for global maritime security in his speech in Hindi.
The principles remove obstacles to legitimate maritime trade, encourage responsible maritime connectivity, resolve maritime disputes by peaceful means and on the basis of international law, jointly address natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors, and preserve the environment and maritime resources.
The oceans are our global common good. They are also the lifeline of international trade. Above all, they are the key to the future of our planet, said the Prime Minister. However, today, this common heritage which is ours is confronted with various types of threats. Sea routes are misused for piracy and terrorism. There are maritime disputes between countries. And climate change and natural disasters are also challenges for our maritime domain.
In this context, Modi said: We need a framework of mutual understanding and cooperation in order to conserve and use our common maritime heritage. Such a framework cannot be created by any country alone. It requires a common effort from all of us.
Modi highlighted the measures taken by India, including the establishment of the Maritime Information Fusion Center, the response to maritime disasters in the region, the settlement of the maritime border with Bangladesh, and said that these measures are helping to strengthen cooperation and trust.
The maritime security debate was one of three flagship events hosted by India during its presidency of the Security Council, the other two will focus on counterterrorism and peacekeeping and the presidential statement was the first outcome document of the United Nations body on maritime safety.
The presidential declaration must be adopted unanimously, but the process was not smooth as China held on to the end due to the language associated with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) , said the people named above. Indian negotiators helped find language acceptable to all members without abandoning the reference to UNCLOS, which the other four permanent members of the Security Council insisted on keeping, the people added.
The presidential statement focused on the rule of international law, noting that UNCLOS is the legal framework for all activities in the oceans, including the fight against illicit activities at sea. He also stressed the importance of strengthening global and regional cooperation to address threats to maritime safety and security.
The declaration promotes safe and secure navigation while ensuring freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws, and welcomes mutual legal assistance and other types of cooperation in law enforcement against transnational organized crime.
It calls for the strengthening of cooperation for maritime security, including against piracy and terrorist activities, as well as against transnational organized crime. It also seeks to strengthen cooperation to protect critical infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure.
Blinken, in his speech, referred to India’s leadership on issues such as a free and open Indo-Pacific and collaborative efforts such as the Maritime Fusion Center which has enhanced cooperation among partners in the Indian Ocean. Freedom of navigation and overflight and the free flow of maritime commerce are essential to the security of nations, but there are also critical areas where maritime rules are threatened, such as the South China Sea, he said.
Without naming China, Blinken said the South China Sea has been the scene of dangerous encounters, provocative actions to advance illegal maritime claims and to intimidate and intimidate states. When nations ignore or pretend to redraw the borders of other nations, whether by land or sea, they undermine the sovereign equality of member states, a guiding principle of the UN, he added.
China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dai Bing, sought to counter Blinkens’ remarks by claiming that a few countries are pursuing exclusive regional strategies in Asia-Pacific with the aim of creating and escalating maritime conflicts. and weaken regional stability. He objected to the South China Sea being mentioned and accused the United States of causing trouble out of thin air.
Putin said Russia wants to establish productive cooperation with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission and help ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean. He called for a special structure within the UN to fight maritime crimes in various regions.
Four heads of state and government, including Modi and 10 ministers, took part in the debate, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
