The threat of Covid-19 forces us to adjust our religious activities





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo mentions threats Covid-19 whose Delta variant forced the public to adapt activity religious. Society must tighten up worship activities. “The threat of Covid-19, especially the Delta variant, has forced us to change and make adjustments in various activities, including religious activities,” he said. Jokowi in the event “Night 1 Muharram, Istghotsah and Prayer to Reject Bala”, quoted on the NU Channel Youtube channel, Monday (8/9/2021). Jokowi said one of the adjustments to religious activities occurred when Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha some time ago. To read also: Said Aqil: There can be no tension between NU and PKB Where people perform the takbir and Eid al-Adha prayers at home. According to him, the adjustment of religious activities is part of the community’s obedience to the execution of health protocols. “This is a good deed, it is an example of the migration entrusted by the prophet Muhammad SAW,” Jokowi said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “The awareness of being better, the awareness of being ready to sacrifice yourself for greater things, the awareness of building a new culture of life that is more useful and productive,” Jokowi continued. He said Muslims who wear masks, keep their distance and limit their mobility reflect the spirit of hijrah in everyday life. This was done to avoid exposure to Covid-19 in the country. Read also : When Said Aqil was surprised that many NU kiai don’t believe in Corona “All of this is to avoid infection with Covid-19 for the sake of safety and health together and to build a healthier lifestyle and give up habits that are harmful to health,” Jokowi said. As of Monday 8/9/2021, Covid-19 cases have reached 3,686,740. During this time, 3,129,661 patients have recovered and 108,571 cases have died.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/08/09/20521321/jokowi-ancaman-covid-19-paksa-kita-lakukan-penyesuaian-aktivitas-keagamaan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

