Geronimo the Alpaca’s death sentence rages on in Britain





While I sympathize with Ms Macdonald’s situation, we must follow the scientific evidence and slaughter animals that test positive for TB, in order to minimize the spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the greater threat. for animal health in this country. Middlemiss maintains that the odds of a false positive from the Enferplex test used on Geronimo are less than 1%, but Macdonald and his supporters disagree and want a third different test. I worry about what happens when Geronimo is confronted with strangers and how his last moments will end if they come here, Macdonald said. Animal rights protesters march on Monday towards Downing Street. Credit:PA When asked what she would do if the executioner arrived, Macdonald replied on Monday: I’m not going to break the law but in the end I’m not going to help them execute my perfectly healthy pet. My mom is 84 on Monday and she asked me last night if she was actually going to have the firing squad here on her birthday. More than 104,000 people have signed a petition to spare Geronimo, 6 years old. A small group of protesters also marched to Downing Street on Monday to make their case, but the Prime Minister’s spokesman said Johnson would not intervene. The fact remains that Geronimo has unfortunately tested positive twice using a highly specific and reliable and validated test. Stanley Johnson hit the airwaves to urge his son’s cabinet to reconsider its decision, arguing that Geronimo looked healthy like every year after his diagnosis and that he had not infected other alpacas. It is an animal which, four years later, is still healthy, still alive. It can’t be fair not to do one more test, Johnson told GB News on Monday. Stanley Johnson, the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit:Bloomberg Australia’s last known case of bovine tuberculosis was recorded in 2002, and the country is one of the few in the world to have eradicated the disease. Under pressure from the Geronimo affair, Environment Secretary George Eustice wrote an opinion piece for the Mail on Sunday in which he said his family knew that the joy and optimism of farming was often marred by tragedy and loss. A few years ago our herd suffered from several cases of tuberculosis, said Eustice. Among them was Rose, a cow that my father said was one of the best he had ever seen. To make matters worse, she had unfortunately lost her calf the previous year. As a result, she had to be removed for slaughter never having had a live calf. It was soul destroyer. But Eustice said an average of 500 cattle are destroyed each week in England alone due to infection. Unless the Prime Minister intervenes, Geronimo seems destined to join them.

