Whistleblower Scientist Settles Complaint Over Trump’s COVID-19 Response





A former senior government scientist who says he was ousted from his post by the Trump administration has settled his whistleblower complaint against the federal government.

Rick Bright headed the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) until his dismissal in April 2020.

Bright filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Trump administration had prioritized politics over science, and claimed that his efforts to push back the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus contributed to his elimination.

According to the complaint, Bright lobbied the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over the threat of the virus and the urgent need for action, but “encountered indifference which then turned to hostility from the leadership of the HHS “.

As Bright urged HHS officials to provide the resources to begin the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics to fight COVID-19, he alleged that former HHS secretary Alex Azar had failed. rather focused on minimizing the threat of the virus.

After being removed from his post as chief of BARDA, Bright was reassigned to a much narrower role at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop COVID-19 treatments. He then filed an updated complaint, accusing senior HHS officials of trying to discredit him and prevent him from being successful in his new role.

According to his lawyer Debra Katz, Brights’ job applications have been settled, but the investigation into his underlying complaint of serious government wrongdoing is ongoing.

The Office of Special Advice, a watchdog agency that investigates complaints from government whistleblowers, has previously found reasonable grounds for the Trump administration to retaliate against Bright.

The HHS under the previous administration denied any wrongdoing. The Hill has contacted the agency for comment.

In a statement, Katz’s office said Bright “has been compensated to the fullest extent permitted by law. He will receive back wages and compensatory damages for the distress caused by the president’s vicious campaign and his administrations to discredit him as a “creepy” and a “disgruntled employee.”

Bright resigned from the NIH in October. After leaving the Trump administration, he served as President BidenJoe BidenCuomo’s assistant resigns Berlin nightclubs participate in COVID-19 pilot project Lead pipe replacement funds as part of bipartisan deal arouse skepticism MORE’s transition team as a member of the COVID-19 working group.

He is now working with the Rockefeller Foundation, working to develop a Pandemic Prevention Institute that will respond to emerging disease threats.

I am grateful that I resolved my job applications so that I can focus my full attention on my career goal: containing global epidemics and preventing pandemics to ensure that the world never again suffers from the consequences we have seen over the course of the past 18 months, Bright said in a statement.

