Politics
Viktor Orbán censored a question Tucker Carlson asked about Xi Jinping, after Fox host suggested Hungary was “freer” than the United States
- Tucker Carlson interviewed Hungarian authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán last week.
- Hungary initially deleted negative references to Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the transcript.
- Orbán has friendly ties with Xi, and that became a handicap ahead of Hungary’s 2022 election.
While broadcasting from Hungary last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson introduced the central European country as “more free” as the United States and a model for the West.
Since then, it has emerged that a question asked by Carlson during an interview with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán about Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been deleted from the official transcript sent to reporters by the Hungarian authorities, which has first summer highlighted by Ben Novak of the New York Times. Orbán abdomen one close relationship with Beijing, who has appeared to be a thorny problem with the Hungarian leader facing the elections in 2022, and downplayed the Chinese government’s human rights violations.
During the interview, Carlson described Xi as a leader who “murdered many of his political opponents.” Orbán avoided the problem and changed the subject.
After Novak pointed out the exclusion of any reference to China or its leader, Hungarian officials sent a second transcript including the entire interview, per Political playbook.
Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
-Benjamin Novak (@b_novak) August 6, 2021
Orbán is an authoritarian leader openly admired by some prominent American conservatives, who see the Hungarian prime minister as a more successful and politically savvy version of former President Donald Trump.
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/viktor-orbn-censored-a-question-tucker-carlson-asked-about-xi-jinping-after-the-fox-host-suggested-hungary-was-freer-than-the-us/articleshow/85187210.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]