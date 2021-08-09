Kazakhstan provides assistance to Turkey in fighting forest fires





NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan sent two Mi-8 AMT helicopters and a task force of 16 rescuers to Turkey to help put out the forest fires, according to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry. The Turkish Foreign Ministry thanked Kazakhstan for its solidarity and support in extinguishing the forest fires. Thank you to our Kazakh brothers for their solidarity and support, the Turkish ministry said in a Twitter post in Turkish and Kazakh. Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing sympathy for the unprecedented fires in Turkey, noting that Kazakhstan is ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to its brotherly Turkish people. . Helicopters equipped with weirs took off on August 7 to the Turkish city of Mugla, after flying over the borders of the three states with intermediate landings. The joint efforts of the Kazakh rescuers with the Turkish authorities will be coordinated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkey. According to the official representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations Talgat Uali, Kazakhstan also intends to provide humanitarian assistance to restore forest cover in the burnt areas. The planted forest is intended to symbolize the friendship and brotherly ties between the Kazakh and Turkish peoples. Fires have ravaged a large area of ​​Turkey since the end of July. Forests burn near places of mass recreation, near Antalya, Alanya and Bodrum.

