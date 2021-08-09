PTI installs a filtration plant at Rs 3m unlike Rs 65m from PML-N: Farrukh – Pakistan





Posted Aug 09, 2021

PTI installs a filtration plant at Rs 3m unlike Rs 65m from PML-N: Farrukh

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said on Monday that the previous PML-N government led by Shehbaz Sharif committed massive corruption within the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (now Punjab Aab-e -Pak Authority-PbAPA).

Informing journalists, the Minister of State revealed that the last PML-N government had installed 116 water filtration plants under his company Punjab Saaf Pani at an exorbitant cost of Rs 7.5 billion, which means a cost of Rs 65 million per plant, while the PTI government installed water filtration plants. under the authority of Punjab Aab-e-Pak at a cost of only 3 million rupees, and so far a total of 4 billion rupees has been spent on water filtration plants.

“This is the difference between the mode of governance PTI and PML-N, and a real change (Tabdili) because each project is executed in a transparent manner and on merit by the current government. The way of thinking and the vision of the leadership of the PTI only ensures a better delivery of public services and an equitable use of the public treasury, ”he added.

Farrukh Habib added that one could better understand the standards and merits of the PML-N government as the N-League leadership preferred to establish the Punjab Saaf Pani Company office in a plaza owned by relatives of Shehbaz Sharif then Chief Minister of Punjab.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, to look after the affairs of the Punjab Authority Aab-e-Pak and that the Governor discharged his responsibility with dedication and efficiency by spending every penny of the population with austerity and transparency. .

The PTI government would install around 1,500 drinking water filtration plants under the PbAPA in 36 districts of Punjab by the end of the year, he said and added that on the prime minister’s directive , the PC-I of 177 drinking water projects (Aab-Pak Markaz) for 1,000 villages had been completed and was in the approval phase.

Farrukh Habib said the Aab-Pak Markaz projects will be launched in the second phase in early 2022, saying the projects aim to provide safe and clean drinking water to areas of southern Punjab and Faisalabad where the groundwater is brackish. or bitter taste.

He said that the provision of clean water to the people not only contributed to the substantial elimination of water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis and typhoid, etc., but also reduced the burden of hospitals.

Likewise, Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered the government of Punjab to hand over the existing water filtration plants, installed by the public health department, local governments, district municipalities or tehsil municipal committees. , to the PbAPA for their maintenance and operation, “said the Minister of State.

Contrary to the hollow public service slogans and flashy plans of the PML-N regime, he said, the PTI government had since its inception done everything possible to provide as many civic and other facilities as possible to the man of the nation. common to their door.

