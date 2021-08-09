Report: Chances of Allen Weisselberg turning on Trump have increased





Since the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with numerous crimes last month, including conspiracy, robbery and multiple counts of tax evasion and falsification of business records, he has been suggested that Weisselberg remained loyal to Donald Trump and continued to refuse to turn around and cooperate against him. This is obviously the kind of news Trump likes to hear, given that Weisselberg, who has worked for the company for decades, likely knows where all the bodies are buried and could play a crucial role in helping send the ex- president in prison. Less than good news, from the perspective of a guy who hopes to avoid spending his twilight years behind bars? The fact that, according to a new report, prosecutors have evidence that Weisselberg’s son also dodged taxes with help from the Trump Organization, which suggests that the elder Weisselberg will feel pressured to cooperate against Trump for save her child.

The Daily Beast reports that although the indictment against the Trump organization and its CFO only mentions that a member of Weisselberg’s family received a free corporate apartment that the company intentionally omitted to pay the associated taxes, and that the accommodation was income for that family member. , it is clear that the anonymous person is Barry Weisselberg, the son of Allens who works for the company. (Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty to all counts.) And while Barry described the facility as an innocent-looking corporate apartment that [he] was given temporarily during a divorce deposition in August 2018, prosecutors see it in a much more negative light, describing it in the indictment against Barrys’ father as a ploy to defraud. And that’s not the only dirt the Manhattan district attorney’s office would have on the younger Weisselberg.

Details of the financial arrangement, along with tax returns showing the additional income was not being reported, were given to the New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney by Barry Weisselberg’s ex-wife , Jennifer Weisselberg, The Daily Beast reviewed the material, which includes a decade of tax returns and net worth statements. Investigators are also examining how the company paid for two Weisselberg children to attend Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. While the indictment focuses on how Grandpa was allegedly accused of receiving $ 359,058 in tuition from 2012 to 2017 without it showing up on his taxes as extra paycheck, the checks that Donald Trump would have signed himself have benefited the children of Barry Weisselberg.

But there are other business benefits not mentioned in the indictment that could become fodder for investigators. There’s the corporate discount Barry Weisselberg got for parking his car in a parking lot in Quik Park, which he also referred to in his divorce filing. Prosecutors could also take a closer look at whether the Trump Organization used Allen Weisselberg to transfer untaxed benefits to his son. Barry Weisselberg said during his divorce that his father paid the rent for his 2015 Lexus RX 350 and 2018 Range Rover Velar, although his ex-wife claims they were company-supplied cars. .

It’s all about control. The apartment, the car, the parking lot, the tuition, your vacation, your life, really, Barry’s ex-wife Jennifer told The Daily Beast. You are integrated with them. You are indebted to them. when you work there, you end up committing crimes. You are stuck. It’s like a crowd. Everything remains silent because they end up owning you.

As to why Barry has yet to be charged, the Daily Beast notes that with respect to the apartment, which could represent more than $ 400,000 in additional income that Barry allegedly did not pay tax on. , the statute of limitations passed on a potential felony charge, as Weisselberg has not lived in space since 2012. (In a civil case, Barry Weisselberg could still be prosecuted, according to Daniel Feldman, a professor at the John Jay College of New York University Criminal Justice.)

