How to evaluate China according to the standards of the Western regime?

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have organic ties. Like any other country, the military is formed and led by the government. In this regard, the relationship between the CCP and the PLA has similarities and differences with most forms of Western governance.

This article examines the links between the party and the military by considering the variables of this relationship. To do this, Chinese and English sources have been used to shed light on the subject.

the Chinese Communist Party

The 1st National Congress of PCC took place in Shanghai in 1921, marking the founding of the party. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, the nation has been ruled by the CCP, making it the dominant power in the governance of China.

The central ideology of the CCP is a mixture of Marxism-Leninism, the philosophy of Mao Zedong and the theory of Deng Xiaoping combined with the theory of “three representations” (economic structural reforms, political structural reforms, cultural structural reforms). The CCP has a scientific approach to development, following the “Four Understandings” theory (a strategy for building a moderately prosperous society, deepening reforms, governing the nation according to the law, and strictly governing the party) while adhering to the philosophy. of Xi Jinping’s socialism. with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

In short, we can summarize the history of the CCP in seven significant historical events. As mentioned, the starting point is 1921. The Kuomintang (KMT / nationalists) allied with CCP members against the warlord government in Beijing between 1924 and 1927.

Later, a new civil war between nationalists and communists began in 1927. Chinese communist Mao Zedong became the supreme leader of the CCP and consolidated his leadership in Yanan in 1935.

Then the Communists and Nationalists established an alliance for the second time to counter the Japanese invasion between 1937 and 1945.

After Japan’s withdrawal from China, another civil war broke out between the two sides in 1946. Finally, the Communist Party founded the New China (PRC), replacing the Republic of China (ROC) in mainland China.

The CCP has about 95 million members, which is equivalent to about 6.6% of the population.. Of the members, 2,300 are selected to participate in the National Congress every five years.

Among the delegates of the National Congress, 380 members are elected to the Central Committee. Then the members of the Central Committee are chosen to establish the Politburo.

The Politburo has 25 members, seven of whom are chosen to establish the Politburo Standing Committee.

Finally, the party’s secretary general stands at the top of the pyramid. This system is called “democratic centralism. “

People’s Liberation Army

Passed by the “Red Army” in the early years, the PLA was built by members of the CCP.

The CCP uprising in Nanchang on August 1, 1927, marks the first military movement against the KMT, and is considered the day the PLA was established.

Until the fall harvest uprising in September 1927, the CCP had focused on creating the army.

By the time the uprising took place, the CCP had ensured political equality between party leaders and soldiers. It was the first time that party-military relations had been clarified.

The fall harvest uprising laid the groundwork for adopting the CCP’s absolute leadership system over the military. To finish, the CPC Central Military Commission (CMC) was established in October 1928.

The main reason the party built an armed wing was to oppose the bloody anti-communist policies of the KMT and to lead the Chinese people in the bitter struggle for full national independence.

The CCP has built an army to liberate the people and forged a revolutionary socialist path against all forces in China.

Party and army relations

The CCP has ultimate authority over the military and oversees all military affairs and various branches.

It is not something new in modern Chinese history. Back in the Republic of China, the ruling KMT party and the armed forces had close ties, with the military following party policies.

The CMC was China’s highest military body. There is a strong agreement that other than the PCC, the most central institution of the PRC is the PLA.

The CMC is headed by CCP sectarian general Xi Jinping. The commission decides on the policies on the PLA.





Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown on a screen as performers dance at a gala ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, China on June 28, 2021 (AP Photo)

It is also important to note that members of the PLA administration have a party identity. As mentioned above, the PLA cannot act against the interests of CCPs.

Therefore, the PLA can be defined as a “party-army” with professional characteristics.

In general, the PLA plays an important role in both generating and legitimizing party ideology. While the military can sometimes appear as a competitor, he actually follows the CCP’s guidelines.

Mao puts the relationship like this: Our principle is that the Party commands the weapon, and not the other way around.

Besides Mao, other Chinese leaders also commented on party-military relations in China.

For example, Deng Xiaoping, the architect of the Cultural Revolution and modern China, once said that our military should always be loyal to the Party, to the people, to the country and to socialism.

In addition, Chairman Jiang Zeming declared that the Party’s absolute leadership over the military is the eternal soul of our army.

Finally, the current President Xi Jinping declared that the absolute leadership of the Party over the military is an essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, an important political advantage of the Party and the country, and the foundation of the people’s army and the soul of a strong army.

According to the celebratory message for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

History has proven that the absolute leadership of the Party over the army is the root and soul of the People’s Liberation Army. One hundred years after its founding, the CCP is still at its peak and remains more determined than ever to achieve lasting greatness for the Chinese nation. In the new journey of building a great modern socialist country in all respects, the People’s Liberation Army will always follow the leadership of the Party and closely focus on achieving the Party’s goal of building a strong army in the new era, namely the building of the People’s Army into a world-class army which obeys the Party’s command, thanks to which it can fight and win, and maintain excellent driving.

The positioning of the parties

If one compares the relationship between CCP and PLA with Western standards, PLA would be considered more of a “party army“than a” national army “.

The main reason is that the PLA is headed by the CPC Central Military Commission. From the Chinese point of view, the head of the military commission is the president of the country and the secretary general of the party.

It shows that the CCP is governed as well as the civil administration. The main difference is in civil-military relations.

In most countries there is some form of civilian bureaucracy to oversee the armed forces. In the case of the PLA, it is linked to the CCP, so if we compare the PLA to the norms of the Western regime, there is an absence of civil bureaucracy.

As mentioned above, from China’s perspective, the main party members are elected by the National Congress.

Therefore, we see a party-centered system ruling China and the relationship between the CCP and the military.