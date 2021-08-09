PM Modi chairs the UNSC debate; Calls for cooperation to combat maritime threats posed by non-state actors

By Yoshita Singh (Eds: Update with more details)

United Nations, August 9 (PTI) Insisting on strengthening maritime security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and a joint fight against maritime threats posed by non-state actors while chairing a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council Public Debate.

Addressing the debate on “Strengthening Maritime Security – An Argument for International Cooperation” via video conference, Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a public debate at the United Nations Security Council, proposed five principles for a inclusive maritime security strategy and mentioned India’s SAGAR vision for sustainable use of the oceans.

He also stressed that the oceans are the common heritage of the world and that sea routes are the lifeline of international trade. He also pointed out that sea routes were being misused for terrorism and piracy.

“We need a framework of mutual cooperation in order to conserve and use our common maritime heritage. Such a framework cannot be created by any country alone. It requires joint efforts from all of us,” Modi said.

Stressing that the common maritime heritage of countries faces many challenges, the Prime Minister said: “We must remove obstacles to legitimate maritime trade. The global prosperity of all our nations depends on the active flow of maritime commerce. Any barrier to maritime trade can threaten the global economy. ”

Noting that maritime free trade has always been part of India’s civilizational ethics, Modi said that New Delhi presented the vision of SAGAR – security and growth for all in the region and that it wanted to create an inclusive framework for maritime safety in the Region.

“The vision is for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain. For maritime free trade, it is also necessary that we fully respect the rights of seafarers in other countries, he said.

The second principle, he said, is that the settlement of maritime disputes must be peaceful and based on international law.

His remarks are gaining prominence amid China’s maritime territorial disputes with countries in the South China Sea and East China Sea Indo-Pacific region. China claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

“It is very important for mutual trust. It is the only way to ensure world peace and stability,” he said.

Modi said it was with this understanding and maturity that India resolved its maritime border issues with neighbor Bangladesh.

He said the third key principle was that the global community should jointly tackle maritime threats posed by natural disasters and non-state actors, and added that India has taken several steps to strengthen regional cooperation to resolve these problems.

India has taken several steps to strengthen regional cooperation on this issue, he added.

“We have provided support for hydrographic surveys and training of maritime security personnel in several countries. India’s role in the Indian Ocean has been that of a network security provider,” he said. he adds.

Preserving the environment and maritime resources and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity were the fourth and fifth principles set out by the Prime Minister.

“Our oceans have a direct impact on our climate and therefore it is very important that we keep our maritime environment free from pollutants such as plastic waste and oil spills,” he said.

“I am convinced that we can develop a global roadmap for maritime security cooperation based on these five principles,” he added.

All the participants in the debate welcomed the five-point principles proposed by Prime Minister Modi.

A productive open debate of the UNSC on maritime security. UNSC chaired for the first time by an Indian Prime Minister. Two presidents, a prime minister and ten ministers joined Prime Minister @narendramodi on this important occasion, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who later chaired the meeting as Foreign Minister, in a series of tweets.

He said 10 non-Council members sent their written position stressing that the debate was timely and relevant. The prime minister articulated five key maritime principles – on trade, disputes, natural disasters, environment and connectivity, he said in another tweet.

Declaration on maritime safety adopted unanimously by the UNSC. Thank all Council members for supporting India’s first presidency signing event, he added.

The high-level meeting brought together several heads of state and government of the member states of the United Nations Security Council, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as high-level rapporteurs from the United Nations system and major regional organizations. .

India also looked after the interests of the entire African continent by inviting the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Christophe Lutundula Apala PenApala, who represented the President of the DRC, in his capacity as President of the African Union, brief the Council.

The open debate focused on how to effectively combat maritime crime and insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime field.

The UN Security Council has discussed and adopted resolutions on various aspects of maritime security and maritime crime in the past.

However, this is the first time that maritime safety has been discussed holistically as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level public debate. PTI ASK / YAS BJ PYK ZH AKJ

