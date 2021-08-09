Coronavirus: Britain eases some COVID-19 travel restrictions for COP26





LONDON – Britain is relaxing some travel restrictions to help delegates attend the United Nations climate conference in Scotland later this year, including a shorter quarantine period for those from so-called ‘list’ countries. red ”who have been vaccinated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed for COP26 to be face-to-face rather than virtual, believing that face-to-face negotiations will achieve more in the fight against global warming, a United Nations panel said Monday was about to get out of hand. But with many countries experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, concerns have been expressed that the arrival of thousands of delegates from around the world could see the November summit become a big-ticket event. A COP26 official said measures for the Glasgow summit would strike a balance between allowing talks to continue and protecting public health, with regular testing. While many of the measures were based on existing regulations, the official said, they would also include “specific provisions” for the UK traffic light system used to assess countries based on their COVID risk for those arriving for the top. “This includes a reduced quarantine period of five days for people vaccinated from Red List countries,” the official said. “There will be no self-isolation requirement on arrival in the UK for those coming from Amber or Green List countries, whether or not they are vaccinated.” Unvaccinated people from Red List countries should still be quarantined for 10 days, the official said, adding that delegates would be encouraged to get fully vaccinated, with Britain offering vaccines to everyone registered. A government spokesperson said the report by scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showing that greenhouse gas levels were high enough to ensure climate change for decades proved that COP26 was a “necessary event”. “We know that achieving the ambitious global action needed to tackle climate change requires everyone to be seated around the same table. To achieve this, we have worked tirelessly to organize an in-person event,” he said. declared the spokesperson. “We believe these arrangements strike a balance between allowing critical climate discussions at this exceptional event to continue with representation from around the world, while continuing to put measures in place to protect public health.” “ (Report by Elizabeth Piper edited by Mark Potter and Giles Elgood)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/britain-to-relax-some-covid-19-travel-restrictions-for-cop26-1.5540201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos