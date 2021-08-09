Trumps sabotaging infrastructure was a failure in the Senate





Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Saturday threatening to deny his approval to any Republican who supports the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Hours later, 18 Republican senators voted to move the infrastructure package forward anyway.

It was only a procedural vote (the Senate has yet to vote on the passage of the bill, Monday afternoon). But the chain of events illustrates that at least when it comes to infrastructure, threats from former presidents do not seem to carry the weight they once did.

This was clearly posted on Fox News on Sunday morning as one of the Republican senators who voted to advance the infrastructure bill, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, appeared on the Maria Bartiromos show and took to the show. been blasted for not respecting the line.

Are you betraying the Republican base? Bartiromo asked Cramer to open the interview. He responded by saying that the bill responds to important national priorities.

It’s not just the infrastructure, its roads and bridges in particular. On top of that, there are ports, waterways, railways, airports, broadband, all of which are essential for the movement of goods and services in the country and around the world, Cramer said. We couldn’t get soybeans from North Dakota to South Korea if we didn’t have ports in the Pacific Northwest. and we certainly couldn’t buy pasta in New York without trucks hauling the wheat from the field to the bins, then to the mills and factories.

Bartiromo then pressured Cramer to specifically address Trump’s threat. Trump said on Saturday that Joe Bidens’ infrastructure bill would be used against the Republican Party in the next election in 2022 and 2024. It will be very difficult for me to support anyone who is stupid enough to vote for this deal.

But Cramer, who is running for re-election in 2024, hasn’t backed down.

He didn’t give a reason why this is a bad deal other than his Joe Bidens [bill] … I think he is wrong on this question, he said.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Trump’s statement opposing bipartisan infrastructure bill: “He gave no reason why this is a bad deal other than Joe Biden’s [bill] … I think he is wrong on this question. “Pic.twitter.com/DTHBNn7dbL

Aaron Rupar (atrupar) August 8, 2021

Note that Cramer is known as a fierce Trumpist, not as a moderate like Mitt Romney who sometimes breaks with the former president. He campaigned in 2018 as the most favorable MAGA candidate in the North Dakota race, and after being elected he ended up being among the top 10 Republican senators in terms of a reliable vote in tune with Trump.

In February, Cramer voted against Trump’s conviction for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency following his second impeachment trial, then mocked Democrats for impeaching the former president in the first place, in saying: Why are Democrats so worried about having [Trump] on the ballot in 4 years?

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to reporters and says mockingly: “Why are Democrats so worried about [Trump] on the ballot in 4 years? ”

(Maybe it’s because he tried to overthrow democracy?) Pic.twitter.com/BXD9HIgiY9

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

But Cramers’ thinking on Trump now seems to have evolved: Satisfying the leader of his party is no longer the only political consideration to weigh. And he is far from alone.

Other Trumpy Republicans who voted to close debate on the infrastructure bill, a necessary step towards its expected passage this week, include Lindsey Graham (SC), Chuck Grassley (IA) and John Hoeven (ND). Meanwhile, 29 Republicans voted against approving the bill.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has become a frequent target of Trump’s wrath after McConnell spoke out against his efforts to reverse his electoral defeat to Biden, voted in favor of the Bill’s procedure on infrastructure. McConnell last week called the legislation, which includes $ 550 billion in new spending over five years, a great bipartisan chance for success for the country.

But unsurprisingly, Trump is not interested in bipartisan successes. The irony is that when Trump was president, he could theoretically have been the one to be so successful: During his administration empty promises of infrastructure legislation were waved so often that Infrastructure Week became one. line of force. But now that he’s out of office, Trump is urging Republicans to wait even longer.

Whether it is the House or the Senate, think twice before approving this terrible deal. Republicans should wait until after midterms, when they have all the strength they need to make a good deal, Trump said in his statement on Saturday, without specifying what a good deal would be for him.

Senate Republicans have decided bipartisanship is in their best interests this time around

While infrastructure is proving to be an area where Senate Republicans are ready to break with Trump, it is too early to tell if this is the start of a trend.

On the one hand, some of the 18 Republican senators who voted to end debate on the infrastructure bill could still end up voting against it. At least 10 Republican votes will be needed for the legislation to be passed ultimately. But those votes should be there, which means in this case, Republican senators seem to have calculated that doing something for their constituents and showing that the Senate isn’t totally broken is worth the compromise of giving Biden a major bipartisan victory. .

This does not mean that Bidens’ legislative agenda will run smoothly. McConnell, after all, said in May that my goal was one hundred percent to stand up to this administration, and with Republicans entrenched against any sort of voting rights legislation, it’s unclear what areas of law the case may be. if necessary, could be ripe for a bipartite agreement after the infrastructure.

It is also easier for Republicans in the Senate to walk away from Trump than it is for members of the GOP House. While describing the infrastructure bill as one of the most important steps yet taken by elected Republicans to challenge Mr. Trump, New York Times Luke Broadwater and Emily Cochrane note that Republicans like Cramer who does not are not running for re-election in 2022 don’t really feel the heat. But for members of the House, a bitter statement from the former president could lead to serious problems for their political future.

The vast majority of Republicans are opposed to the legislation. House Republicans are more closely tied to Mr. Trump than ever, and many continue to support his election lies and conspiracy theories about the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. And as the 2022 elections approach, members of his party will have less and less leeway to move away from a figure their base still revere.

But whether this is an aberration or the beginning of an era where Republicans are less afraid of incurring Trump’s wrath, the fact remains that for the first time in many years, a A significant number of GOP elected officials are voting for a major piece of legislation that will offer their constituents something beyond tax cuts disproportionately targeting the rich. It’s something to celebrate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/2021/8/9/22616827/trump-threats-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos