PM and Buzdar discuss strategy to control inflation and hoarding in Punjab – Pakistan





Posted on Aug 09, 2021 9:55 PM

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the construction of the Hindu temple in Bhong

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjabi Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Punjab administrative issues, mass relief measures, inflation and hoarding control strategy and advancement of ongoing development projects were discussed at the meeting.

Sardar Usman Buzdar briefed the Prime Minister on measures taken to improve the administrative structure of the government of Punjab.

The prime minister, who said he was satisfied with the measures, was also briefed on the strict implementation of the coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the construction of a Hindu temple in Bhong as well as the strategy to further strengthen the provisions for the protection of minorities.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mahammad Sarwar called Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the overall situation in Punjab.

The governor of Punjab congratulated the Prime Minister on Pakistan’s great victory Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The governor of Punjab has briefed the Prime Minister on the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the policies of the current government.

He further told the Prime Minister that the expatriate community will not only fully participate in the next Overseas Convention, which is expected to be held soon, but also want to invest in the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar while appreciating the Prime Minister for his measures taken for the protection of the rights of minorities informed him of the progress of the work in progress for the restoration of the Hindi temple in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/614171-PM-Buzdar-discuss-strategy-check-inflation-hoarding-Punjab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos