UNSC adopts presidential statement under Indian presidency, first-ever maritime safety outcome document adopted

The United Nations Security Council adopted a presidential statement on Monday at the high-level debate on maritime security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first-ever UN Security Council outcome document on the issue of security maritime, sources said.

They said that according to practice, the “presidential statement” must be adopted unanimously.

The process has not been smooth, with a P-5 country stuck to the terms of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



They said Indian negotiators deserve credit for being able to find language acceptable to all, without dropping a reference to UNCLOS (which the other P-5 countries insisted on keeping). He reaffirmed India’s relay role within the United Nations Security Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the debate on “Strengthening maritime security: a case for international cooperation” through a video conference. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Sources said the main takeaways from today’s event include unprecedented high-level participation from other countries, the importance of the topic of maritime security and the substantive nature of the discussions and the adoption by consensus of the very first outcome document on this subject.

It was a reaffirmation of India’s transitional and constructive role up its sleeves at the UNSC, the sources said.

They said it was the first-ever stand-alone discussion on “Maritime Safety” at the UN Security Council (UNSC) and that it was being held under the agenda item “Maintenance of international peace and security ”.

So far, the UNSC has only discussed limited aspects of maritime security, such as maritime piracy and crime.

India has decided to focus on all aspects of maritime security in a holistic manner as one of its flagship events during its current UNSC presidency in August, the sources said.

Past attempts by Vietnam (April 2021) and Equatorial Guinea (February 2019) for a full discussion have not been successful.

The sources said India has taken a responsible but consensual approach by launching consultations among all Security Council members several months in advance. A concept note was prepared which incorporated everyone’s ideas.

The five principles set out by Prime Minister Modi, who called on the UNSC to develop a roadmap for international maritime security, were welcomed by all participants.

India’s role as an “Internet security provider” in the Indian Ocean was reaffirmed. The PM’s vision on SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and IPOI (Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative) was discussed at the United Nations Security Council.

Sources said it was the first UNSC presidency event this year to garner such high attendance.

In total, four heads of government or state (two presidents and two prime ministers, including India) and 10 ministers, including (seven foreign ministers) participated in the Indian initiative of the United Nations Security Council .

Such distinguished programming was not seen at previous presidential events earlier this year, the sources said.

They said the Russian president had only participated in Security Council debates twice before, in September 2005 and September 2000.

His participation in the UNSC debate (after almost 16 years) at the event chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends a clear political message about the importance Russia attaches to the Indian initiative on maritime security at the UNSC and on our relationships.

The Permanent Representative of the United States holds the rank of Cabinet. Still, the participation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is the top U.S. Cabinet secretary, is also an important message, the sources said.

They said India has also ensured the interests of the entire African continent by inviting the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who represented the President of the DRC, in his capacity as President of the African Union, to inform the Council.

“This helped us to develop synergies with the African Union on the issue of maritime security. Prime Minister Modi had sent a personally signed invitation to the AU President inviting him to brief the Security Council,” he said. said a source.

Previously, PV Narasimha Rao as Prime Minister attended a Security Council meeting on January 31, 1992. Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Foreign Minister attended the Security Council meeting on September 29, 1978, when he had pleaded for the independence of Namibia within the Security Council.

Key elements of the Presidential Declaration (PRST) that were adopted include the rule of international law – UNCLOS is the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including combating illicit activities at sea.

"This is the very first UN Security Council outcome document on the issue of maritime security. In accordance with practice, the "presidential statement" must be adopted unanimously, "said a source.

The sources said the statement underscores the importance of strengthening international and regional cooperation to counter threats to maritime safety and security and the efforts of regional and subregional organizations and individual countries in this regard.

It welcomes mutual legal assistance and other forms of cooperation in the detection and suppression of transnational organized crime at sea, including bilateral or regional agreements or arrangements.

Emphasis was placed on building capacity and sharing best practices and information by identifying possible gaps and vulnerabilities.

The declaration emphasizes strengthening cooperation for maritime safety and security, in particular against piracy and armed robbery at sea and terrorist activities, as well as against all forms of transnational organized crime and other activities. illegal in the maritime domain.

It encourages cooperation between countries, international organizations and bodies, regional organizations and established international legal instruments.

The declaration promotes safe and secure navigation while ensuring freedom of navigation in accordance with applicable international laws.

It reports drug and human trafficking by sea route and emphasizes enhanced cooperation to protect critical infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure.

