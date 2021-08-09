NH man who threatened to kill state, US lawmakers unless they back Trump plead guilty





A man from New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from threats to hang and kill members of Congress if they did not support former President Donald Trump.

Ryder Winegar, 34, of Amherst, pleaded guilty on Friday to six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting threatening communications across state lines, the office said Monday. from the United States Attorney for the State of New Hampshire.

Winegar has been accused of leaving phone messages in the early morning of December 16 where he threatened to hang lawmakers if they didn’t back Trump. In some messages, he identified himself by name or left his phone number, officials said.

I have some advice for you. Here’s the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you don’t follow him you’re going to hang yourself until you die, ”Winegar said in a post.

After his arrest on January 11, investigators became aware of an email Winegar sent to a New Hampshire state official on December 14 in which he threatened to drag the representative from his bed and hang him. , according to the authorities.

While political expression is protected speech, threats to commit acts of violence constitute serious federal crimes, Acting US Attorney John J. Farley said in a statement. By threatening to kill members of Congress and a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the defendant sought to intimidate officials. As this lawsuit demonstrates, such conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

FBI Special Agent in charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, who investigated crimes alongside the United States Capitol Police, said Ryder Winegar crossed a line when he threatened to hang six members of Congress and a New Hampshire state legislator if they did not conform to his beliefs. . His actions, which he admitted today, are crimes, not protected speech. “

Winegar is expected to be sentenced on December 1. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a call for comment on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/08/09/nh-man-who-threatened-to-kill-state-u-s-lawmakers-unless-they-support-trump-pleads-guilty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos