As COVID boomerangs return to China, Xi’s response will signal his readiness as a global stakeholder

Beijing [China], Aug. 10 (ANI): As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to Beijing, the spotlight is now on the response of President Xi Jinping’s government, which will signal its willingness to be a global player.

William Pesek, writing in Nikkei Asia, said the Delta variant is proving to be just as impervious to Xi’s state propaganda machine as Chinese vaccines.

Delta is a narrative that Xi’s censors cannot silence. Facebook and Google operate in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, where Sinovac flops. Xi’s industrial censorship complex also cannot hide the big flaw in China’s response to COVID-19.

Strict lockdowns, mass testing and travel bans were fine for the first iteration of COVID-19. Not for the following wildly transmissible. Delta, chances are, will be followed by other variants that find ways around Xi’s lockdown strategy. China’s relatively higher vaccination rates do not matter if its vaccination technology is not ready for battle.

He needs a Sinovac 2.0, and fast. Or to make frantic calls to Pfizer headquarters, Pesek says. China botched the first wave of COVID-19. He didn’t warn the world of what was to come. Xi’s government is really on time. Lawmakers from Canberra to Washington are stepping up calls for investigations into Wuhan. Efforts to guess what happened there in late 2019 – how the pandemic started, why Beijing has prioritized silence over global health, how to prevent it from happening again – already have Xi’s inner circle. on its hind legs, Nikkei Asia reported.

But trust is not something Xi earns on the world stage. How Xi’s government deals with COVID 2.0 could form the basis for how world leaders, multinational companies and investors operate with China in mind in the future, Pesek said.

China’s overbreadth – and clumsy retaliation attempts when others don’t follow the line – has damaged the Chinese brand, one notch at a time.

The list of provocations diminishing confidence in Xi’s Communist Party is too long to list here. Highlights include: Beijing’s appalling crackdown on Hong Kong; strives to erase Taiwan; provocations from the South China Sea; punish the South Korean economy for harboring an American missile system; a Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure program, leaving the poorest nations beholden to the motherland; share Sinovac with neighbors before knowing its limits.

Beijing is now being warned in a way that Xi has never been warned before. His party’s response will send clear signals of China’s willingness to be a global player. (ANI)

