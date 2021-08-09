Firdous Ashiq Awan banned from entering Punjab assembly





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was caught off guard Monday when he was banned from entering the Punjab Assembly building to attend the ceremony. swearing in of MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

A few days after resigning her post as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Awan made her first visit to the provincial legislature, but was baffled when she was arrested by staff from security deployed at the entrance to the assembly building.

Security officials told Awan his name was not on the list of guests, who were invited to attend the PTI lawmaker’s swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to the media later, Awan said she was not allowed to enter the assembly because the ceremony was already over by the time she arrived.

“My name was on the list but later it was deleted and I don’t know who deleted my name from the guest list,” she added.

Amid the media reports surrounding her meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Awan said in a tweet that she had met the Prime Minister in a “pleasant atmosphere” at the house of the Governor of Punjab in Lahore.

Last week, Awan tendered her resignation as special assistant to the provincial director general, less than a year after being appointed to the post, citing “unavoidable personal reasons.”

Without shedding light on the reasons for his resignation, Firdous expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for “trusting me to undertake the Herculean task” of underlining the “outstanding and remarkable performance of the government of Punjab”.

She also thanked CM Buzdar for his “scrupulous support …

