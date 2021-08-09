What Boris Johnson could learn about “Global Britain” from our Olympian superstars

Thanks, the GB team. Thank you for giving Great Britain something to celebrate during the Olympics. Thank you for showing the best face of our country in Tokyo. Thank you for distracting us from this wet and gloomy summer, the prolonged gloom of the pandemic and, above all, the horror of our current Prime Minister and his government.

Your truly global performances have enhanced the UK’s global stature, while Boris Johnson, for all his silly talk about ‘Global Britain’, has achieved the exact opposite.

You come from all countries and regions of the UK. You are black and white, gay and straight, Christian and Muslim. You have excelled in everything from horseback riding and sailing, the sports of the rich, to skateboarding and BMX biking, street sports. You are the embodiment of a modern, diverse and inclusive Britain, and your successes have briefly helped to unite this fractured country.

Once again, Johnson has reached the polar opposite. He has jeopardized the unity of the “UK” with his pursuit of the harshest Brexit possible. It stirs up aversion to the so-called “metropolitan elite”. He is waging cultural wars against progressives. He regularly demonizes our old friends and allies in the European Union. It authorizes the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, to criminalize immigrants and refugees.

He does it deliberately and without scruple. He thrives electorally by pitting the British against each other. He practices the politics of division in order to keep in operation his new socially conservative base of the Red Wall. He has little interest in bringing the country together and healing the wounds of Brexit.

Johnson could learn valuable lessons from our Olympians, from all those ordinary men and women who have achieved the extraordinary through their relentless pursuit of excellence and perfection.

They know it is incredibly difficult to win medals. They understand that doing this takes years of hard work, dedication, pain and sacrifice, working alone and in the dark, overcoming all kinds of setbacks and adversity and recognizing that it doesn’t matter. there is no shortcut.

It’s not Johnson’s way. He doesn’t believe in the hard work of serious politics. It fails to recognize the need for coherent strategic planning and detailed policy development. He prefers to fly away. He likes to leave everything to the last minute, get confused or let problems escalate in the hope that they will go away.

His decisions appear to be often based on the latest private polls from Downing Streets, not the long-term health of the country. His horizons rarely seem to extend beyond the headlines of the following days, and he seeks to rule through meaningless photo ops and catchy slogans. He is all show, no substance, and desires nothing more than instant gratification.

Thus, he promises to “upgrade” Britain, make it the cleanest and greenest country on the planet, achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and settle the welfare crisis once and for all. The problem is, it clearly lacks the plans, skills, will, application and sustained commitment required to achieve any of these lofty and worthy goals.

Our Olympians have also demonstrated the power of teamwork, of people coming together to achieve a common goal. They know they would never have been on the winner’s podium in Tokyo without the selfless support of their coaches, families and communities, UK Sport and their fellow GB team.

Johnson doesn’t believe in teamwork. As a journalist and politician, he seems to have always been a selfish loner who views his peers as rivals, not colleagues, people to be exploited, not exploited. Far from embracing the talented to advance the interests of this country, he is purging the good men and women of the Conservative Party and the public service for their inadequacy. He filled the cabinet with faithful mediocrities and reduced it to a stamping operation. It mocks the collective wisdom and experience of Parliament.

Under his leadership, the Number 10 has been anything but a smooth, well-oiled machine. On the contrary, he was deeply dysfunctional. He has been dragged down by quarrels and factions, and hampered by layoffs and resignations. Even Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, now seems to be falling out of favor. Johnson obviously likes it. He reportedly told Dominic Cummings: Chaos isn’t that bad. It means people have to look to me to see who is in charge.

And so the unfavorable comparisons between the British Olympians and his miserable Prime Minister continue.

The former respect the rules: a false start, a cut turn, a failed doping test, and they pay a heavy penalty. Johnson cheats, lies and flouts international law shamelessly and with apparent impunity.

Team GB is the ultimate meritocracy. Johnson runs a corrupt “chumocracy” on the borderline where it seems jobs, peers, and lucrative contracts go to friends, donors, and well-connected people.

The Olympians treat their rivals with respect, while Johnson treats his own with contempt. They are determined, while Johnson wobbles like a supermarket cart. For the most part, they are strikingly modest, while Johnson is a swagger.

Above all, our Olympians wrapped themselves in Union flags after winning medals because they had won the right to do so, and the country rightly felt proud of their success.

In contrast, Johnson has spent the last few years wrapping himself in the flag for narrow and unpleasant chauvinistic reasons. He did it to secure Brexit, to curry favor with Red Wall voters, and to embarrass moderates and progressives who believe true patriotism should be gentle, low-key and inclusive, and not be flaunted every time. occasion.

At some point in the next few days, the Prime Minister will no doubt be looking for ways to bask in the reflected glory of our Olympic team, and even suggest, perhaps, that their success is a success for a Great Britain. liberated, reborn and newly independent after Brexit. . The greatest service medal winners can do to their country is to resist such a cynical ploy from a man who is the very antithesis of all they stand for.

