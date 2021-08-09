Geely recharges Renault’s Chinese ambitions with a hybrid merger





BEIJING – Volvo Car owner Geely will team up with Renault Group on hybrid vehicles in China and South Korea as part of the latest European alliance for China’s largest private-sector automaker on the world’s largest world car market. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is expected to take a majority stake in a new joint venture under a memorandum of understanding announced on Monday. For Renault, the agreement marks a new push towards China. Geely is expected to provide hybrid technology for production at its own group’s factories, allowing its French partner to focus on branding and sales. Renault announced in 2020 that it would end a passenger car joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor. He focused on commercial vehicles and electric vehicles in China. Terms of the Geely business were not disclosed. Renault cars made by Geely could hit the market in two to three years, but no specific timeline has been announced. To accelerate the development of Renault brand vehicles, Geely could rely on the connected car brand Lynk & Co. that it has co-developed with the Swedish unit Volvo Car. Renault, which is part of an alliance of automakers with Japan’s Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, is envisioning part of what is shaping up to be a huge market for low-emission, zero-emission cars. By 2035, the Chinese government expects hybrids to account for half of the passenger car market, with the remainder coming from electric vehicles and other so-called new energy vehicles. In South Korea, Geely and Renault have started research, with tentative plans to use a Lynk & Co. platform to create passenger cars suitable for local buyers. The merger with Geely could help reduce development costs for Renault Samsung Motors, a member of the struggling group. Geely is a key player in China’s strategy to become a global automotive powerhouse. President Li Shufu has a strong relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Geely acquired Volvo Car from Ford Motor in 2010. After Li became a major shareholder of Daimler in Germany, Geely transformed Daimler’s luxury mini-car brand Smart into a 50-50 company. Geely is also working with Baidu to join the country’s heated electric car race, preparing to handle production for the Chinese tech group. The alliance with Renault creates additional potential to develop Geely’s operations. Monday’s announcement of the new MoU indicates that the focus will be on “fast-growing Asian markets”, fueling speculation that the partners will then turn to Southeast Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Geely-recharges-Renault-s-Chinese-ambitions-with-hybrid-tie-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

