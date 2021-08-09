PM Modi calls for peaceful settlement of maritime disputes at UNSC

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the removal of barriers to maritime trade, peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and a joint fight against threats of maritime disasters and non-state actors under a five-point agenda aimed at promoting maritime cooperation between countries.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s high-level public debate on enhancing maritime security, ”one of three flagship events India is hosting during its presidency of the Security Council in August, Modi said also called for the creation of a framework under the aegis of the UN to coordinate maritime cooperation. among countries.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a UNSC meeting that saw high-level participation from other countries.

In his remarks, Modi said India had presented SAGAR’s vision of Security and Growth for All, which he said was an “inclusive idea of ​​maritime security”.

Emphasizing the importance of open sea lines of communication, Modi said: We must remove barriers to legitimate maritime trade. Our prosperity is linked to the fluidity of trade. Any obstacle (to world trade) can jeopardize the world economy. “

The Prime Minister also referred to the problems caused by natural disasters and non-state actors, saying countries must unite to tackle these problems. Stating that the oceans have a direct impact on the climate, he stressed the need to protect the maritime environment from plastic pollution and oil spills.

Calling for the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes, Modi said this was important for building trust and building trust between nations. He pointed to the resolution of the maritime boundary dispute between India and Bangladesh in 2014 after New Delhi accepted the order of the United Nations Tribunal on the matter.

In his speech, Modi also said countries need to work on what he described as responsible maritime connectivity. Recognizing the need for infrastructure to strengthen maritime trade, Modi said, however, that the infrastructure developed should be fiscally viable and match the absorption capacity of the countries concerned.

Although he didn’t even mention China by name, Modis’ references to the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes and the creation of responsible maritime connectivity infrastructure were seen to be aimed at Beijing.

Modis’ reference to the peaceful settlement of disputes was echoed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Violation of international law, even the threat of the use of force affects peace and security, ”Chinh said. Vietnam is determined to work with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and China to negotiate an effective code of conduct for the southern parties. China Sea, “he added. China claims most of the South China Sea, but Vietnam and other countries in the region are also claiming the waters, considered one of the most important trade corridors. busiest in the world.

In his remarks, Blinken stressed that the international community has long benefited from a rules-based international maritime order. Freedom of navigation, overflight and the free flow of maritime commerce were essential “to the prosperity of nations,” he said.

The rules-based maritime order was under threat, Blinken warned, adding that in the South China Sea, we have seen dangerous encounters between ships at sea and provocative actions to advance illegal maritime claims.

In his comments, Blinken also referred to an attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, blaming Iran for the incident. He also denounced Russia’s actions in the Black Sea vis-à-vis Ukraine.

Speakers from Africa and South America highlighted their concerns about piracy, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

