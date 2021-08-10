Politics
Quads pose major threat to Beijing ambitions: Kevin Rudd
New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Beijing has concluded that the Quad is one of the biggest challenges for Chinese ambitions in the coming years, said Kevin Rudd, former Australian Prime Minister.
Writing in Foreign Affairs, Rudd, CEO of Asia Society, argues that the group formed by Japan, Australia, India and the United States poses a major threat to Beijing’s ambitions.
“But the worst-case scenario from Beijing’s point of view is that the Quad could serve as the foundation for a larger global anti-China coalition. If the Quad attracted other Asian countries, the EU and NATO in efforts to face or undermine international ambitions, it could over time definitively shift the collective balance of power against China, ”writes Rudd.
The Quad could also lay the groundwork for a broader economic, customs and standards union, which could reshape everything from financing global infrastructure to supply chains to technology standards, he adds.
Rudd examines how “The Quad” – a group formed by Japan, Australia, India and the United States – has become a central part of President Joe Biden’s diplomatic initiative in Asia-Pacific as well as a source of aggravation for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
The essay provides a historical context for the group, tracing its evolution from Japan’s initial proposal in 2004 to its current place at the center of regional diplomacy. Rudd explains how China has adapted their approach to Quads over the years and why Beijing has good reason to be concerned about the group.
Rudd is also a leading international authority on China. He started his career as a Chinese scholar, as an Australian diplomat in Beijing before entering Australian politics.
Rudd said the Quad is particularly problematic for China’s strategy, as its goal of unifying a multilateral resistance coalition has the potential to stiffen thorns across the Indo-Pacific and possibly beyond. of the. For Xi, the crucial question is whether the Quad will evolve to be large enough, cohesive and complete enough to balance itself effectively against China, thus undermining any sense that its dominance, in Asia or the world, is inevitable.
“So far, Beijing has made efforts to put in place an effective response to the Quad challenge. The decision of the Chinese authorities to adopt a strategy that succeeds in undermining the progress of the Quad will be one of the key factors in determining the course of American-Chinese competition – and more generally out of China’s global ambitions – in what has already become this “decade of living dangerously”, he added.
