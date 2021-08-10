Taiwan War: China, US On Collision Course As Xi “Sends Very Clear Signal” World | New





The panel of experts, interviewed at a virtual meeting hosted by LaTrobe University, set out to discuss the possibility of war in Asia amid mounting tensions in the South China Sea. Professor Nick Bisley, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, said: “Xi Jinping has made a very public and very clear signal that ‘Taiwan is not a problem that will be passed on to the next generation’.

“Now, of course, he has no term limit. He will be there for a long time.” When asked who the conflict would involve, Dr Oriana Skylar Mastro, a Chinese expert at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, said the United States was sure to participate. However, she said that one of the main reasons for Beijing’s more aggressive tactics in recent years is the thought that China might actually win the conflict. “The United States is going to wage this war 100%,” said Dr Mastro. “One of the main reasons why China might opt ​​for this [Taiwan] landing is because they think they might win. “And not just that they could win if the United States does not intervene, of course guaranteed, but that they could win even if the United States does intervene.”

Dr Mastro believes the reason China might win the conflict is simply due to geographic proximity. “It is possible that China will move before the United States even has time to respond,” she added. “My big question is: what does it mean for the region if the United States tries and fails? I think it’s even worse. Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned that foreign nations “will get their heads screwed” if they attempt to interfere with China. The comments were made during a speech to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party (CCP). The Chinese premier also reaffirmed China’s “unwavering commitment” to unite with Taiwan, adding that he “would fulfill the Chinese dream of great national renewal.” READ MORE: “A Vicious Provocation! Beijing launches US-Taiwan arms sale threat

“There has been a long, very long strategic competition in the region for quite a while now,” he said. “We are suddenly seeing an increase in military activity. And, you know, I think it can only lead to something. “At some point, something is going to give somewhere, whether on purpose or by accident. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1474632/taiwan-war-latest-news-china-us-intervenes-war-fears-latrobe-university-military-six-years

