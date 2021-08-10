New GOP Bill Seeks To Rename Florida’s Longest Road “President Donald J. Trump Highway”





A Florida lawmaker introduced a new bill calling for the state’s longest highway to be renamed “Donald J. Trump Highway” in honor of “one of the greatest presidents of the United States.”

Republican state representative Anthony Sabatini has been pushing for the road to be renamed after the 45th president and has been discussing the company since January this year.

BREAKING: Today I tabled the bill to name the longest road from Florida to the United States. Highway 27, President Donald J. Trump Highway, to honor one of the greatest presidents of the Americas.

Sign the official Donald J. Trump Highway petition here https://t.co/2v4URPgT65 pic.twitter.com/RaVkaBCeoW

– Representative Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 9, 2021

“I look forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest presidents in American history,” Sabatini tweeted in January.

US Highway 27 runs from Miami to Fort Wayne, Indiana, a stretch that stretches 1,373 miles of land.

The bill to rename the freeway comes with a petition that can be signed by the public, and the description reads, “The establishment is trying to DESTROY the legacy of President Donald Trump. I refuse to let this happen. . “

A bill asking to rename a freeway in Florida after Donald Trump was tabled on Monday. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Rally to Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol, Democratic representatives Joaquin Castro (Tex.) And Linda T. Sánchez (California) announced their intention to ban all federal property from bearing the name of Trump.

Sánchez had told People magazine that “not even a bench, no airport, no highway, no school – nothing” should be named in Trump’s honor.

And Castro had tweeted in the aftermath of the insurgency: “Donald Trump should never become the Confederate symbol of a future generation.”

President Trump has instigated an insurgency that has damaged some of our nations’ most important and sacred federal assets.

Most importantly – let’s learn from our past.

Donald Trump should never become a Confederate symbol of future generations. 2/2

– Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

However, banning Trump’s name from federal buildings would be no easy feat.

The Architect’s Journal reported that whatever work former President Bill Clinton did, even after his impeachment, a federal office complex in Washington DC was named after him.

And former President Richard Nixon, whose actions in desktop speculators have often been compared to Trump’s, has two elementary schools named after him.

“Efforts are made every now and then to change the name, but nothing has gained momentum,” a teacher at Nixon Elementary School in Landing, New Jersey, told Time magazine in 2016.

And attempts to put Trump’s name on sections of the highway have failed in the past, according to the Washington Post.

A Republican lawmaker attempted to rename a section of Route 66 “Donald Trump Highway” in 2019. Members of his own party were quick to reject the idea.

Another attempt last year on a darker road in Oklahoma took place. Lawmakers were working to make State Highway 287, which begins at the boundaries of Boise City and runs southeast to the Oklahoma-Texas border, the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” This attempt was also rejected.

However, the Post reported that due to Trump’s relationship with Governor Ron DeSantis, Sabatini’s efforts may prove more successful than previous ones.

Sabatini, however, also faces multiple calls for his resignation following a photo showing Sabatini participating in a blackface scheme while in high school.

Newsweek has contacted Anthony Sabatini’s office for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/new-gop-bill-seeks-rename-floridas-longest-road-president-donald-j-trump-highway-1617715

