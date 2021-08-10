



Does Donald Trump have more free time than we thought?

In a fundraising email to supporters over the weekend, the former president announced a new version of the “Make America Great Again” red hats and claimed he had just “designed” the new offering. .

The fundraising email claims former President Trump designed the hat himself. Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

“I just designed our BRAND NEW MAGA hat and I want YOU to have it,” the email said teasing potential donors to Trump’s PAC Save America. “You have always been one of my MOST FAITHFUL supporters, so I don’t want you to have ANY hat, I want YOU to have the MAGA hat that I personally HAND SIGNED for YOU.”

The email included an image of the red hat with white “MAGA” lettering and gold trim, along with options to donate $ 25, $ 50, $ 100, or $ 250.

“Our movement is not slowing down, in fact, it is only accelerating,” the email concludes. “That’s why I wanted to design a NEW HAT for all of our best supporters.”

For those who are content with an unsigned version of the hat, the hat is available for $ 40 on the Save America website.

The original “Make America Great Again” hat remains the definitive pop culture totem pole of Trump’s tenure as president, having been called “the new white cap” by actress Alyssa Milano in 2019 and memorable featured in a episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” last year.

Former President Donald Trump wearing an older version of the MAGA hat during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on October 29, 2020. Paul Hennessy / NurPhoto via ZUMA Press

There was no immediate word on whether the 45th President will wear the new version of the “MAGA” hat at his next campaign-style rally in Alabama later this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/09/trump-unveils-new-version-of-maga-hat-he-just-designed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos