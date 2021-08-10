Belt and Road Dam in Cambodia described as disaster for local communities





Updates to the Belt and Road Initiative Subscribe to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Belt and Road news.

China-funded dam in Cambodia, part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, has been a human rights “disaster” for indigenous and ethnic minority communities, says a report published Tuesday. Human Rights Watch says that the construction of the Lower Sesan 2 dam at the confluence of two tributaries of the Mekong, “took away the livelihoods” of communities that depended on fishing, logging, and agriculture when areas in upstream were flooded. “The Lower Sesan 2 dam has deeply hurt local communities, leaving them increasingly poor,” the rights group said. The plight of these people is repeated to varying degrees in the vast Mekong Delta, as the construction of dozens of dams affects the fragile ecosystem of fishing and agriculture on which tens of millions of people depend, experts said. . “More than 400 large dams built across the mainstream and tributaries of the Mekong are causing a thousand cuts to fisheries on the mighty river as the dams block the passage of migrating fish and put the region on the brink of a food crisis.” said Brian Eyler, Southeast Asia director of the Stimson Center think tank and author of The last days of the mighty Mekong. <> The inhabitants of Kbal Romeas pose in front of a sacred tree that stands in the center of the village. © Sion Ang / SOPA / LightRocket / Getty

Human Rights Watch said nearly 5,000 local people have been displaced by the dam project, Cambodia’s largest © In Pictures Ltd / Corbis / Getty

“The Mekong is home to the world’s largest inland fishery – responsible for 20% of the world’s freshwater fish catches – on which tens of millions of people in mainland Southeast Asia depend for their daily protein intake,” he said. added Eyler. Criticism of Lower Sesan 2 Dam highlights broader concerns over a Chinese dam construction program that is a pillar of the Belt and Road Initiative, the foreign policy bet of Xi Jinping, the leader. Chinese. More than 10 large Chinese hydropower projects are underway or completed in BRI countries such as Indonesia, Uganda, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Georgia. According to Human Rights Watch, nearly 5,000 local people have been displaced by the Lower Sesan 2 project, Cambodia’s largest, which it says is also “impacting the livelihoods of tens of thousands more in upstream and downstream ”. People who were displaced to make way for the dam were forced to accept inadequate compensation, received poor housing and services at resettlement sites, and received no training to earn a living. Yields from the fishery have also fallen, the report adds. The China Huaneng Group, the dam’s largest shareholder, did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment. In one declaration Earlier this year, he said: “The Lower Sesan 2 power plant project has been approved by the Cambodian government, and the project company has strictly adhered to the development agreement while fulfilling its obligations. The Human Rights Watch report accused the Cambodian government of Hun Sen of pushing the project forward in the face of widespread local opposition. advised However, Siphan Phay, a government spokesperson, rejected this. “Indigenous and minority communities will share in the benefits of these developments,” he said. “Their livelihoods will be integrated into mainstream society – health, education and other standards of modern lifestyles. “ The Lower Sesan 2 dam was built and operated by the state-owned company Huaneng, with the Royal Group of Cambodia and a Vietnamese utility unit EVN holding minority stakes. Work on the dam began in 2013 and was completed in 2018, booster Cambodia’s electricity production by 20 percent. Most of the funding for the project, which would be budgeted at $ 800 million, has been provided by Chinese government banks. Follow on Twitter: @JKynge, @JohnReedwrites

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/731211dd-bd9a-4a07-8bf1-f46fe88fc8a5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos