Turkish boxer criticizes Erdoan, AKP, victim of new attack in Germany





Turkish boxer nsal Ark, known for his critical views on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), announced in a video on Twitter on Monday that he had been attacked by several assailants in Germany, Turkish minute reported. A winner of the European Boxing Championship, Ark lives in Berlin and has been the target of several attacks and threats from pro-Erdoan individuals and groups in the past. Shame on you! Ark tweeted, adding a video in which he addressed his attackers. I don’t know if these people who are only in office temporarily are worth what you did, but obviously you will never rest. Next time, I’ll break not only your chin but all your bones, he said. Shame on you pic.twitter.com/kGIBHSr6Wo – nsal M. Ark (@UensalArik) August 9, 2021 Ark also hinted that his attackers called him a traitor, saying: God give you all you deserve. Shame on you. What holy book approves of calling a sportsman who represents the Turkish flag a traitor and attacking him? I am very sad. In the video, Ark repeatedly put his hand to his face, which had slight bruises, and showed his left hand, which was bleeding, apparently from his efforts to defend himself. Many Twitter users, including Turkish figures such as writer Ahmet mit, actor Blent Emrah Parlak and opposition politician Bar Atay, responded to Arks’ messages, wishing him a speedy recovery. In August 2020, Ark announced that he had received a death threat when someone left an envelope containing a single bullet on his windshield. Ark also received a death threat over the phone just a week after finding the bullet. As for the perpetrators, Ark posted on Twitter that while he did not suspect any individual, he was 100% certain that they were supporters of Erdoan and the ruling AKP. He also tweeted in September 2020 that his tires had been punctured. Do you mind that I’m breathing, that I’m alive? Don’t you fear God at all? He asked. In December 2020, Ark was attacked again, this time with a knife. According to other comments from Arks on social media, what motivated the threats and attacks was his criticism of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey (Diyanet) and of President Erdoan in interviews he had. granted to the German media. The boxer said what he told them was that mosques in Turkey had become places of politics rather than religion, that the AKP government had interfered in these places and that the Diyanet was not more what it was. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

