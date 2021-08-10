PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 today









New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – PMUY) by handing over the LPG connections, to Mahoba Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday at 12:30 pm via videoconference.

During the event, the prime minister will interact with Ujjwala beneficiaries and also address the nation, the official statement from the prime minister’s office said.

When Ujjwala 1.0 was launched in 2016, a target was set to provide liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to five million female members of households below the poverty line (BPL).

Subsequently, the program was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven other categories (SC / ST, PMAY, AAY, backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, islands).

In addition, the target has been revised to eight crores of GPL connections. This goal was met in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union budget for the financial year 2021-2022, a provision for an additional LPG connection of one crore under the PMUY regime has been announced. These one crore of additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) are aimed at providing deposit-free GPL connections to low-income families that could not be covered by the previous phase of PMUY.

In addition to an LPG connection without deposit, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the beneficiaries with the first recharge and the first hotplate free of charge.

In addition, the registration process will require a minimum of paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to present ration cards or proof of address. A self-declaration both for the “declaration of family” and as “proof of domicile” will suffice.

Ujjwala 2.0 will help realize the Prime Minister’s vision of universal access to LPG.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep S Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

