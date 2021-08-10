Why Xi is cracking down on video games and private guardians

The extra lessons Wang Gang bought to help her only child prepare for the rigorous China university exam, or gaokao, weren’t cheap. In addition to group lessons from a private education company, he also paid 6,000 Rmb (790) for his daughter to take private lessons in math and physics with a retired teacher during the school holidays in one month winter.

We are just an ordinary family, but we cannot have any regrets about educating our daughters, says Wang, who lives in Baoding, an industrial center in central Hebei Province. Every point counts in the gaokao. It’s just too important. This will essentially decide his life and his career.

Late last month, however, the Chinese government said parents like Wang were piling up too much work on their children. In a shock executive order that rocked the country’s stock markets and the stock prices of Chinese education companies listed in New York City, President Xi Jinpings’ administration announced tough new restrictions on tutoring companies that drastically reshape a industry worth more than 80 billion sales per year.

Last week, it emerged that the nanny state of Xis was targeting another lucrative video game industry, which the Chinese president has previously criticized for increasing the incidence of myopia among college students.

Last Tuesday, a state newspaper published a comment that criticized online video games as spiritual opium. The term is particularly loaded for the Chinese Communist Party, whose history emphasizes the century of humiliation that began with China’s defeat to the British Empire in the First Opium War of 1839-42 and ended with the revolutionary victory of the party in 1949.

Even in the absence of new regulations like those targeting educational companies a week earlier, shares of Tencent, China’s largest online gaming provider, fell nearly 11%.

Controversies over tutoring and video games open a window into the growing tensions and strains of middle-class life in major Chinese cities. To outsiders, the world’s second-largest economy can often seem relentless, immune to even the worst pandemic of the century and seeing consistently large increases in consumer spending as prosperity rapidly spreads through society.

But for many residents of its large cities, their lives have become riddled with anxieties that belies the larger sense of progress, from seemingly inaccessible house prices to greenhouse pressure to ensure the best education for their children and places. coveted in major universities.

Ambitious parent

And in the background, there is the fear that plagues almost every ambitious parent that their children will tire of running and take refuge in the world of video games and the internet, which Xi has denounced himself against. for hosting so many dirty things. .

Shaken by parental angst, the parties’ response has been to adopt the tactics of a nanny state, potentially overturning elements of the pact it has made with urban residents over the past four decades to gradually reduce its interference. in their private life.

Parental anxiety is behind the proliferation of after-school tutoring, says Christina Zhu, an economist at Moodys Analytics in Singapore. This anxiety stems from the uneven quality of schools, intense competition and perhaps even a lack of confidence in the social security system.

At stake, it seems, is the party’s ability to maintain unchallenged political control, which ultimately depends on its ability to respond to what the president has called the people’s demand for a happier life.

In 2011, while still vice president, Xi told his then American counterpart Joe Biden that the Arab Spring sweeping over North Africa and the Middle East had erupted because the governments had lost contact with their people, according to two Americans. diplomats familiar with the exchange.

At the 18th party convention in November 2012, which marked the start of his first term in office, Xi recognized the people’s aspirations for better education, more stable jobs, higher incomes, more reliable social security and better quality health care, more comfortable living conditions and a cleaner environment.

Xi and the party have now demonstrated that in order to be successful, they are willing to turn entire industries upside down and interfere with deeply personal aspects of people’s lives, such as how to educate and raise their children. Shortly after Xi criticized video games in 2018 for harming children’s eyesight, the education ministry recommended that children spend no more than an hour a day in front of a non-educational screen.

Xi has made it clear that he intends every policy area to come under party leadership, said Steve Tsang, director of the Soas China Institute in London.

Investors

In recent weeks, the Xis administration has demonstrated that it is not too concerned about the collateral damage investors could suffer as the party expands its reach into new areas.

Beijing will not hesitate to completely overhaul an entire business environment if it deems it politically necessary, says Chen Long of Plenum, a Beijing-based consulting firm. All sectors related to the provision of public goods traditionally considered to be non-profit will face greater risks.

Xi foreshadowed the move against China’s burgeoning tutoring industry in March when he told a group of educators that the industry was a stubborn and difficult disease to manage.

Parents want their children to be in good physical and mental health and to have a happy childhood, the president added. On the other hand, they fear that their children will lose before they even reach the starting line … This problem must be solved. Education should not be too focused on scores.

Ironically, Zhu says at Moodys, some of the biggest economic victims of Xis’ crackdown on education will be recent college graduates, whose average monthly salary last year was just 5,290 Rmb (700), according to Zhilian Zhaopin, a Chinese online recruitment platform.

The private tutoring sector provides millions of jobs, she said. The education sector as a whole accounted for 17% of the employment of recent graduates in 2020, the highest of any industry.

For most recent graduates, buying an apartment in China’s top cities is out of the question. According to EJ Real Estate, a real estate research institute, last year the average annual ratio of house prices to income was 40 in Shenzhen, the high-tech hub bordering Hong Kong, 26 in Shanghai, and 24 in Beijing.

Cities with ratios of 10 or less generally experience population exoduses and offer few attractive employment opportunities.

Lianjia Beike, a real estate agency, estimates that new graduates now spend more than 40% of their income on rent.

Flat

In addition to worrying that some children are overdoing it as they prepare for the looming pressures of Chinese city life, officials and parents are also concerned about an entirely different phenomenon where young people react to increasing social tensions by choosing to hang on or stay flat withdrawing from the world.

Another concept that has caught on this year in China is involution, an anthropological term used to describe a process by which some societies fail to realize their maximum economic potential. In Chinese, the term is translated as nei juan, which means to bend or turn inward.

Che Rui, a parent from Beijing, enrolled her daughter in additional Chinese math and English classes offered by some of the country’s largest tutoring companies a few years ago, as she transitioned from kindergarten to preschool. ‘primary school. He applauds the government’s crackdown on the area, but is also worried about how to keep his daughter active and motivated outside of school.

Tutoring companies were deliberately creating anxiety, says Che, who noted that education providers continued to bombard him with sales messages even after governments attacked the industry last month. All discounts and perks will expire at midnight, a sales agent for WeChat, the messaging app, has warned if he doesn’t rush to sign his daughter up for additional classes. Hope you won’t regret it.

Che says he plans to enroll his daughter in swimming, music and other recreational classes, which are still officially encouraged by the government. I don’t want her to fold in on herself, he adds.

However, many analysts and parents believe that Xi is addressing the symptoms rather than the disease of the gaokao system itself.

Wang, the father who organized intensive training sessions during the winter break for his teenage daughter in Baoding, says that even if there had been a ban, I still would have worked around the situation by hiring a tutor. private.

The 6,000 Rmb he spent on a private tutor during this brief period is equivalent to about 40% of his monthly household income and almost a quarter of the city’s average annual disposable income per capita of 25,200. Rmb.

If you don’t let your child study during the holidays, other parents with more resources will and your child will be left behind. Forcing a simple solution to a complex problem doesn’t work, he adds. It just closes the door on ordinary families.

Anxiety

Another much wealthier Chinese father, who has two teenage children and asked not to be named, says some parents may applaud the crackdown, but the problem lies with the gaokao and the college entrance system.

The anxiety doesn’t go away because it’s not like you’re out of the game, says the father, who went to college in the United States and also educates his children outside of China. Are you rich enough and do you have connections to tutor? Online education was the starting point for average people. Their anxiety will return very soon unless the government completely reforms the education system.

Look at South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, he adds. When will tutoring disappear in Asian cultures?