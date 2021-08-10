Shared values ​​help build consensus

President Xi Jinping gives a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference on April 20, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



Xi calls for efforts to promote common aspirations for peace, development and equity

While some Western countries impose their values ​​on others in diplomatic frameworks, China called for defending and promoting common values ​​of humanity, including peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and justice. freedom, to build a better world.

Since he put forward such a concept during the general debate of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called on the international community to defend the common values ​​of humanity. and to respect the efforts of different peoples to make these values ​​a reality.

Addressing a large rally to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1, Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, told the world that on the path to the future, “the PCC will continue to work with all peace-loving countries to promote the shared human values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom ”.

Five days later, as he delivered the opening speech at the Summit of the CCP and World Political Parties via video link in Beijing, he again called for fostering a broad-minded tolerance towards the understanding of values ​​by people. different civilizations, and said that the common values ​​of mankind should be translated into the practice of each country to serve the interests of their own people in a concrete and realistic manner.

Observers said that in the face of profound changes in the international landscape as well as a pandemic unprecedented for a century, the promotion of the shared values ​​of humanity helps to build the broadest consensus within the international community for jointly face global challenges and advance the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Wendell Bell, emeritus professor of sociology and senior researcher at the Center for Comparative Research at Yale University, said that overcoming cultural differences and discontent with globalization requires re-examining and re-emphasizing the positive values ​​that all humans share to seek a positive future.

In an article published on Universespirit.org, Bell wrote that cultural differences do indeed separate people between different civilizations, “however, for most people, mostly peaceful accommodation and cooperation are the norm. “.

“Most people in the world, no matter what society, culture, civilization or religion they worship or feel they belong to, just want to live and let others live in peace and harmony. to achieve, we must all realize that the human community is inextricably linked together, ”he wrote.

Unlike the value-based diplomacy that Western countries adopt to build an alliance structure, China advocates the shared values ​​of humanity that aim to build a community of destiny for humanity, as a country, with different histories, cultures and systems and in levels of development, all seek peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, Chinese analysts said.

Western countries, such as the United States, always export their own values ​​to other sovereign states by peaceful or military means, they said, however, China does not export any revolution or ideology, far transcends the Cold War zero-sum gaming mentality of countries being either friend or foe, and committed to win-win cooperation and building a global partnership network.

Wang Yiwei, vice president of Xi Jinping Academy of Thought on Chinese-Style Socialism for a New Era at Renmin University of China, said China emphasizes finding ground for understanding while setting aside differences to realize the common values ​​of humanity.

In this way, China strives to explore the common interests of all of humanity beyond disparities and clashes, while respecting cultural diversity and different levels of development, Wang said.

Zhang Guoqi, professor of Marxism at the South China University of Technology, said Xi’s proposal on the common values ​​of humanity is based on the fact that all people share our planet and live in a global village. , and in the meantime, it demonstrates the fundamental values ​​and norms governing the development and progress of human society.

He also calls on the international community to become aware of building a community of destiny and to work together to address global challenges, said Zhang.

Xi stressed that peace and harmony are ideas that the Chinese nation has pursued and perpetuated for more than 5,000 years, and that the Chinese nation does not have aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes. He has repeatedly stated that China remains committed to promoting peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, an independent foreign policy of peace and the path of peaceful development.

Sergei Glazyev, minister in charge of integration and macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the CPC has set an example in global development.

Dominant Western economic thought and theory alone cannot explain the range of achievements China has made over the past 50 years, such as how it has grown from a poor and backward country to a world leader in the manufacture of technical products today, Glazyev said in an opinion piece. posted on the China Global Television Network website.